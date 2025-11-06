Cleveland Guardians prospect named Fall League All-Star
Daniel Espino has fought his way back from countless injuries over the course of his young baseball career.
Espino entered the league as one of the top prospects in the entire minor league system and the expectations on him were that he could potentially be one of the next polarizing starting pitchers at the major league level.
Although many of those expectations were shot down due to injury, he has found his way back into positive discussions.
On Thursday, Nov. 6, Espino was named an Arizona Fall League All-Star.
During his time on the diamond, he went 1-0 with 4.2 innings of scoreless ball across eight outings. He was able to strikeout seven batters, showing that heat-throwing right arm that made him so special early in his career.
His return, especially in such dominating fashion, is incredibly important for the Guardians.
Espino was taken in the first round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft and looked sharp at such a young age.
At just 18 years old, he played in nine games for the Guardians with Mahoning Valley and the Indians' Red minor league teams. He finished his first year with the organization with a 3.80 ERA across 23.2 innings. One of his impressive metrics was the arsenal of pitches he could throw, but also his inability to give up walks or home runs. He allowed just two home runs and 10 walks while striking out 34.
After suffering a knee injury in 2022, he ended up going an insane 1,250 days without throwing pitches. Finally, he returned to the mound for the organization with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers in late 2025.
"Espino's combination of athleticism and strength allowed him to generate explosive stuff with little effort," his MLB Pipeline report says. "He continued to improve his control and command as he rose through the Minors and was on the verge of joining the Guardians at age 21. He had all the ingredients to become a No. 1 starter but now he's a total wild card."
With the Clippers, he pitched just 0.2 innings for the team in what was an emotional and highly-awaited return for the 24-year-old. He struck out one batter and allowed three runs. It wasn't the picture-perfect movie moment that many were looking forward to, but it was promising.
Espino's speed was there, his ability to place the ball in different knacks of the zone was right where it used to be and most importantly, he kept the consistency of his various pitches.
Then, he continued to look sharp with the Arizona Fall League.
Of his 21 batters faced across those four games he was seen in, he struck out 33% and allowed just seven on base, four via hits and three via walks. None of his hits allowed were for extra bases.
He also posted a 1.500 WHIP and averaged 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
The 24-year-old looks sharp and if he can continue to put up outings like those shown in the fall league, there's a real chance his MLB debut can come in the 2026 season.
Cleveland has a lot of sharp and promising pitchers, but that doesn't mean Espino won't be able to make a case for himself.