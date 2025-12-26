The Cleveland Guardians are letting down José Ramírez again

The Cleveland Guardians need to do right by José Ramírez.

The generational third baseman has been a staple in Cleveland for the last 13 seasons in the majors, but prior to that, he also spent five years playing in Cleveland's minor league system. He's dedicated his entire baseball career to the city and the organization that gave him his first chance way back at 18-years-old.

And in 2022, he showcased his willingness to see the organization find success with him on roster.

Ahead of that upcoming season, he signed a multi-year contract with the Guardians worth $141 million. At the time, he could have asked for way more money, especially considering the fact that he was coming off a 32-home run campaign that saw him record a .266 batting average and finish sixth in AL MVP voting.

“They told him that they can’t afford what he’s worth, and he told them that he didn’t care,” said Rafa Nieves, Ramírez's agent, at the time. “He wanted to stay there, and they made it work. He knows that he left money on the table, but he says, ‘$150 million or $200 million, my life is gonna be the same. I’m happier with $150 million in Cleveland than $200 million somewhere else.'”

After signing that deal, he's been selected to be an All-Star and been in the MVP conversation each season, all while also securing four Silver Slugger awards.

In 2025, he was the Guardians' most efficient bat, slashing .283/.360/.503 for an OPS of .863. He also crushed 30 home runs and stole a career-high 44 bases. His speed and power are elite, and not many other players in the league have his skillset, both at the plate and in the field.

The thing is, Ramírez isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

He's on pace to be just the ninth player in MLB history with 300 home runs and 300 stolen bases in their career. He's just 15 home runs and 13 stolen bases.

If he ends up completing such a feat, which it's looking like he will, he will join the likes of Barry Bonds, Bobby Bonds, Willie Mays, Alex Rodriguez, Carol Beltrán, Andre Dawson, Steve Finley and Reggie Sanders.

José Ramírez is 15 HR and 13 SB away from becoming the 9th player in MLB history with 300 HR and 300 SB.



The other eight are Barry Bonds, Bobby Bonds, Willie Mays, Alex Rodriguez, Carlos Beltrán, Andre Dawson, Steve Finley, and Reggie Sanders. pic.twitter.com/ur3OpsBqFq — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) December 26, 2025

If that's the level of company Ramírez is able to join, the Guardians need to realize what they have in front of them. He's going to go down as one of the greatest ball players in history, let alone one of the best in Cleveland's storied reputation.

Organizations very rarely get a player like Ramírez who not only came up through their system, but then decides to stick with them instead of chasing a ring.

Where does Jose Ramirez rank on all-time Cleveland baseball players?



"In the modern era, he's on the Mount Rushmore."



-@JLEWFifty



Presented by @nefdirect! Get a discount on any item with this form: https://t.co/hE2TsKl2uO pic.twitter.com/hBKrBUyPoj — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) September 12, 2025

That paycut he took prior to the 2022 season showed he's willing to do whatever it takes to bring a trophy back to the city of Cleveland. He came real close back in 2016, but since then, the Guardians have come up short numerous times. The most notable occurrence came just a few seasons ago in 2024, when they were knocked out of the postseason in the ALCS, just a round before they would've played in the World Series.

However, although they came up just short, the front office has failed to put winning pieces around Ramírez.

To capitalize on the few years left in his career, Cleveland has to make a few additions to this roster. While they have many talented prospects currently in the minor league system, and even others on the major league roster, none of them are ready to take that next step and push the team alongside Ramírez to a title in the window of time left.

He's done everything an organization could ask of a franchise cornerstone. He's produced at an MVP-worthy level, embraced the city and became the face of the franchise.

Now it’s Cleveland’s turn to match that effort.