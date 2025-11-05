Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians reveal 2026 spring training schedule

The Cleveland Guardians are getting ready for spring training.

Jeremy Brener

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Cade Smith throws during the eighth inning.
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Cade Smith throws during the eighth inning. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The World Series is over, but the Cleveland Guardians are already putting their focus on Spring Training for the 2026 season.

Stephen Vogt's Guardians are still a few months away from going to Goodyear, but they know where and who they will be playing. Here's a look at the team's schedule for spring training:

Feb. 21 Split Squad vs. Cincinnati Reds, at Milwaukee Brewers

The first games in Arizona come on Feb. 21 against the Reds and Brewers.

Feb. 22 at Athletics

Feb. 23 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Feb. 24 at Los Angeles Dodgers

The first of two meetings against the two-time defending champion Dodgers comes on Feb. 24 in Phoenix.

Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Jose Ramirez rounds third base en route to scoring during the seventh inning
Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Jose Ramirez rounds third base en route to scoring during the seventh inning. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Feb. 25 vs. Texas Rangers

Feb. 26 at Seattle Mariners

Feb. 27 at Chicago Cubs

Feb. 28 vs. Chicago White Sox

The first divisional matchup of spring training comes against the White Sox to close out the month of February in Goodyear.

Mar. 1 Split Squad vs. Colorado Rockies, at Arizona Diamondbacks

Mar. 2 at Texas Rangers

Mar. 3 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Mar. 5 at Chicago White Sox

Mar. 6 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Mar. 7 vs. San Diego Padres

Mar. 8 at Colorado Rockies

Mar. 9 at Kansas City Royals

Mar. 10 vs. San Francisco Giants

Mar. 12 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Mar. 13 at Los Angeles Angels

Mar. 14 at San Diego Padres

Mar. 15 vs. Athletics

Mar. 16 vs. Chicago Cubs

Mar. 17 at Cincinnati Reds

Mar. 19 Split Squad vs. Kansas City Royals, at Los Angeles Angels

The game against the Angels is the team's annual "Spring Breakout" game, which will give the Guardians' top prospects a chance to shine.

Mar. 20 vs. Seattle Mariners

Mar. 21 at San Francisco 49ers

Mar. 22 vs. Cincinnati Reds

Mar. 23 at Arizona Diamondbacks

Mar. 24 at Arizona Diamondbacks

This year's Spring Training will take place with the 2026 World Baseball Classic taking some of the attention away from the exhibition games. The World Baseball Classic comes every four years, so it's an exciting time for the sport.

That being said, it should be a big year for the Guardians as well. The team is coming off another playoff appearance that was fueled by an incredible run in September that led to the team's third AL Central title in four years.

It will be a long winter, but once February rolls around, the Guardians will begin their run towards the World Series.

