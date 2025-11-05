Cleveland Guardians reveal 2026 spring training schedule
The World Series is over, but the Cleveland Guardians are already putting their focus on Spring Training for the 2026 season.
Stephen Vogt's Guardians are still a few months away from going to Goodyear, but they know where and who they will be playing. Here's a look at the team's schedule for spring training:
Feb. 21 Split Squad vs. Cincinnati Reds, at Milwaukee Brewers
The first games in Arizona come on Feb. 21 against the Reds and Brewers.
Feb. 22 at Athletics
Feb. 23 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Feb. 24 at Los Angeles Dodgers
The first of two meetings against the two-time defending champion Dodgers comes on Feb. 24 in Phoenix.
Feb. 25 vs. Texas Rangers
Feb. 26 at Seattle Mariners
Feb. 27 at Chicago Cubs
Feb. 28 vs. Chicago White Sox
The first divisional matchup of spring training comes against the White Sox to close out the month of February in Goodyear.
Mar. 1 Split Squad vs. Colorado Rockies, at Arizona Diamondbacks
Mar. 2 at Texas Rangers
Mar. 3 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Mar. 5 at Chicago White Sox
Mar. 6 vs. Los Angeles Angels
Mar. 7 vs. San Diego Padres
Mar. 8 at Colorado Rockies
Mar. 9 at Kansas City Royals
Mar. 10 vs. San Francisco Giants
Mar. 12 vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Mar. 13 at Los Angeles Angels
Mar. 14 at San Diego Padres
Mar. 15 vs. Athletics
Mar. 16 vs. Chicago Cubs
Mar. 17 at Cincinnati Reds
Mar. 19 Split Squad vs. Kansas City Royals, at Los Angeles Angels
The game against the Angels is the team's annual "Spring Breakout" game, which will give the Guardians' top prospects a chance to shine.
Mar. 20 vs. Seattle Mariners
Mar. 21 at San Francisco 49ers
Mar. 22 vs. Cincinnati Reds
Mar. 23 at Arizona Diamondbacks
Mar. 24 at Arizona Diamondbacks
This year's Spring Training will take place with the 2026 World Baseball Classic taking some of the attention away from the exhibition games. The World Baseball Classic comes every four years, so it's an exciting time for the sport.
That being said, it should be a big year for the Guardians as well. The team is coming off another playoff appearance that was fueled by an incredible run in September that led to the team's third AL Central title in four years.
It will be a long winter, but once February rolls around, the Guardians will begin their run towards the World Series.