Cleveland Guardians reunite with 2011 draft pick in free agency

The Cleveland Guardians have gotten knocked for their lack of activity in free agency, but they were serious about improving the bullpen.

The Guardians had worked out a few minor league deals, but nothing substantial. That’s until Thursday afternoon.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Guardians added relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong on a one-year deal worth $5.5 million. The right-handed pitcher’s new contract includes a mutual option.

“Armstrong, 35, was one of the most effective [right-handed pitchers] in MLB this year, with batters hitting .157 over 74 innings,” Passan posted on X.

The Cleveland Indians actually selected Armstrong in the 18th round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He made his debut with Cleveland in 2015. He had just 10 appearances with the team in 2016 before pitching in 22 games in 2017. He was traded to the Seattle Mariners for bonus pool money.

But Armstrong was just a late bloomer.

With the Texas Rangers last season, Armstrong appeared in a career-high 71 games. His .231 ERA was the best that it had been since his 2023 season with the Tampa Bay Rays. Last season, Armstrong posted a 1.23 WHIP, striking out a career-high 74 batters while only walking 20.

Armstrong is the latest addition to this bullpen that certainly needed a boost after losing All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase to illegal sports gambling charges and Sam Hentges was not tendered. On Wednesday, the Guardians added Justin Bruihl from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Guardians also added right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman from the Pittsburgh Pirates and right-handed pitcher Connor Brogdon.

In the Rule 5 draft, the Guardians selected right-handed pitcher Peyton Pallette, a very intriguing 24-year-old prospect.

All of these new Guardians pitchers will be welcomed additions for pitching coach Carl Willis. After the Guardians were eliminated from the playoffs following their 15-game comeback to win the American League Central, Willis took some time away to mull his future. It was warranted, as the 64-year-old’s pitchers were the backbone behind the team’s historic comeback.

Fortunately, Willis returned to Stephen Vogt’s staff prior to the second-year manager winning another American League Manager of the Year award.

Now, Willis and Vogt are being rewarded with a mix of veteran arms like Armstrong and project pitchers to anchor their bullpen after losing a mainstay closer due to an inevitable ban from baseball.

Armstrong will join the Guardians pitchers and catchers who will report to the club’s facility in Goodyear, Arizona at some point in the middle of February.