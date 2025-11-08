Cleveland Guardians slugger José Ramírez adds another award to his achievement list
Cleveland Guardians slugger José Ramírez added to his Cooperstown resume on Friday with another career achievement.
Ramírez won the 2025 American League Silver Slugger award for third base, surpassing competitors Alex Bregman from the Boston Red Sox and Junior Caminero from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Ramírez now has six Silver Slugger awards, having won in 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and now 2025.
The switch-hitting Ramírez had a great season, recording 168 hits, 30 home runs and a .283 batting average. However, the most significant achievement Ramírez helped accomplish was leading the Guardians to the playoffs.
Cleveland had a wild season, and there was a time when making the playoffs seemed out of reach. However, Ramírez stepped up and carried the Guardians on his shoulders, as he often does. Not only did he lead them to the playoffs, but he also helped secure the A.L. Central title.
Ramírez has achieved nearly everything in his career except for winning a World Series and an MVP award. He now has the opportunity to check the MVP off his list in the coming days, as he has been named a finalist for the prestigious award, alongside New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.
Judge and Raleigh are currently the top contenders for MVP, but there’s always a possibility that voters might take a closer look at what Ramírez accomplished this season.
Ramírez might not be viewed as a league MVP, but he's definitely the heart and soul of the Guardians, and Cleveland is lucky to have him.
Every time Ramírez steps onto the field, he does something that leaves Guardians fans saying “wow,” which includes Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti.
"Before you ask me, I'm going to ask you,” Antonetti said about Ramirez on July. 6, via MLB.com's Tim Stebbins. “Because I'm guessing you're going to ask me something about José Ramírez, and I'm running out of ways to describe him. So, if you guys have any ways to describe Hosey that we’ve missed, I’d love to hear it.”
Ramírez still has three years left on his contract before he becomes a free agent in 2029, so he still has a few more chances to win the MVP and a World Series in Cleveland.
Hopefully, Ramírez will have another outstanding season in 2026 and secure his seventh Silver Slugger award, which every fan will truly appreciate.