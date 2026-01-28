Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan Snubbed in Latest MLB Left Fielder Rankings

Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians have yet again been disrespected.

On Tuesday, Jan. 27, MLB Network released its Top 10 left fielders in the league list. In a surprise, the list didn't include Guardians standout Steven Kwan, who's consistently been one of the most reliable fielders and hitters in the sport since entering the majors four seasons ago.

He's won four Golden Gloves and been selected to two All-Star games.

But while he was disrespected in the MLB Network's Top 10 ranking, the fans had his back.

Following the announcement of the network's list, multiple fans of the sport, not just Guardians supporters, came out in support of Kwan, signaling that he should have at least been inside the Top 10.

To see him not even included in the Top 10 is a blatant misstep by the network, showing that they are really out of touch with just how good Kwan has been. Yes, the Guardians haven't been one of the league's best teams in recent years, but without Kwan, they'd be even more lackluster.

Players ranked ahead of Kwan include Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, Cody Bellinger, Riley Greene, James Wood, Ian Happ, and Yordan Alvarez, who is far more of a designated hitter than a true outfielder, along with Kyle Stowers, Jackson Chourio and Brandon Marsh, a list that raises plenty of questions about how the rankings were evaluated.

The Numbers Don't Lie

On the offensive end, Kwan's somewhat overlooked. He's primarily known for being one of the league's best outfielders, but he's also in contention for being one of the best-hitting outfielders as well.

He's not going to beat you with power, but rather what's deemed as "Guards Ball," an approach at the plate built on gritty at-bats, high-IQ fundamentals and intense base running. In 2025, he slashed .272/.330/.374 for an OPS of .705, with 29 doubles, one triple and 11 home runs. He also stole a career-high 21 bases and struckout just five more times than he walked.

His advanced batting metrics showed a bigger story too, with an xBA at .273, a mark that pushed him into the 86th percentile. He's above the 90th percentile in four categories: LA Sweet-Spot%, Squared-Up%, Whiff% and strikeout%, all of which show his poise at the plate.

His fielding is also unmatched by most in the league, a sentiment that is echoed by his four Golden Glove honors he's snagged in each year he's played in MLB.

Just last season, he proved he can do more than make a leaping dive for an out, adding more value to his throwing abilities. He finished 2025 with +0.92 runs and an arm value in the 100th percentile at a mark of seven. He also showed a bit of strength and accuracy in his throw, being ranked in the 90th percentile with a mark of five.

One of the most telling signs of just how good he is comes in his Outs Above Average, which is +26 in his entire career, and his Expected Catch% compared against his Actual Catch%, which provides him with a +2. That means that he's making catches happen that, on average, aren't expected to occur, making him an incredibly valuable left fielder.

Each of these numbers can be viewed more in-depth at BaseballSavant.MLB.com

The most valuable outfield thrower (Steven Kwan, +7 runs) with his most valuable outfield throw (+.92 runs) in 2025.



On Baseball Savant throwing leaderboards, clicking on the player opens a dropdown with details and video of each play. pic.twitter.com/iQfcxdG6Iv — The WARmonger (@TheWARmonger_) January 27, 2026

In 2026, Cleveland's hoping to build up a deep outfield alongside him, with the hopes of taking more stress off the back of Kwan. With inconsistency and new faces next to him practically every season he's been with the Guardians, it's about time the front office finally gives him more familiarity.

The future most likely will see either Chase DeLauter, George Valera, Angel Martinez or Nolan Jones in the outfield, giving him a relatively athletic group of fielders that will help him be more effective.

No matter what ends up happening, though, as long as Cleveland's got the 28-year-old native of Los Gatos, Cali., locking down left field, they'll know they won't have to worry about consistent at-bats, elite contact skills, and steady defense.

Recently, the front office avoided arbitration, keeping Kwan under contract through the 2026 campaign, with free agency potentially available in 2028.

The first look at Kwan in 2026 will come on in just a few weeks with spring training beginning on Saturday, Feb. 21, against the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch between the two sides is set for 3:05 p.m. EST.