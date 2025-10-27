Cleveland Guardians top free agency fits this offseason revealed in new report
With the World Series well underway, rumors are starting to swirl surrounding key free agents heading into the Winter Meetings.
The Athletic recently released its list of the top 50 free agents and some of their best fits across MLB.
Let us dive into some of their free agency suggestions, specifically for the Cleveland Guardians.
Cody Bellinger
Bellinger spent 2025 as a Yankee and mashed 29 home runs and drove in 98 runs with an OPS of .813. Not only did Bellinger hit for power, but he also had an average of .272 and had 13 stolen bases. The Guardians had the worst batting average in baseball last year, so a player who can knock base hits while also smashing home runs is something the Guardians could desperately use.
Unfortunately, the outfield is a little crowded, but you can make room for someone with Bellinger’s capabilities. If you cannot find a spot in the outfield, his ability to play a solid first base only increases his value.
Munetaka Murakami
One of the gems of the offseason will be Japan’s Munetaka Murakami.
The power-hitting infielder can play both first and third base, but his main attribute is his bat. In Nippon Professional Baseball, Murakami hit 56 home runs in the 2022 season and also won the Triple Crown that same season. He had elbow surgery and had an oblique injury this year, but still hit 24 home runs in 69 games. Oh yeah, and he is still just 25 years old.
Shane Bieber
Could a Shane Bieber reunion be possible?
Bieber has shone in the playoffs with the Blue Jays after coming off Tommy John surgery. Pitchers historically also pitch more effectively in their second year back from Tommy John surgery. Not to mention, he would be reunited with Carl Willis, who was his pitching coach when he won the Cy Young back in 2020. Likely seeking a short-term deal, Bieber could be a great fit to bolster Cleveland’s already strong rotation.
Josh Naylor or Kazuma Okamoto
A reunion with Josh Naylor is another earmarked free agent by The Athletic. Not only is he familiar with Cleveland and can play alongside his brother once again, but Naylor also brings an energy that just fits this team. Good defender, hits for average and power, and has gotten really smart and skillful on the bases.
Another first baseman makes the list here with an international prospect from Japan, Kazuma Okamoto. He had a high average of .322 with modest power (15 home runs), and he does have the ability to play third base if need be. Okamoto is not as powerful as Murakami, but he has better bat-to-ball skills.
Cedric Mullins
Mullins has salary comparisons to Lane Thomas and Trent Grisham, and can be a reliable fourth outfielder. He was having a resurgence early in the year while he was still an Oriole, mashing 15 home runs in 91 games.
Then he got traded to the Mets. And things went way downhill. He only hit 2 home runs and had an average of .182, and struck out 35 times in 42 games. He could have a cheaper price tag because of his terrible stint with the Mets. He has been an everyday outfielder his entire career, posting modest yet dependable numbers.
The Athletic makes one thing clear with their suggestions for the Guardians: they need help at first base and in the outfield. CJ Kayfus did a fine job at first base the last half of the season, but is he the answer there long-term?
Will the front office pursue a power bat like Bellinger? Is there any way the Guardians can reunite with fan favorites with postseason success for a cheap price?
There are numerous questions facing this team, and no one, except the front office, knows how much they are willing to spend and where they are willing to allocate it on the field.