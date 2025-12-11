Guardians fans are seeing a familiar and frustrating scenario play out in free agency

Cleveland Guardians fans are used to a frustrating feeling this time of year. That is true once again in 2025.

"This time of year" refers to basically the entire offseason. But things get put under a microscope when the first big moves start to happen in December.

This week has brought news of two MLB stars finding new homes. Edwin Diaz going to the Los Angeles Dodgers is not huge news for Guardians fans, but may be a concern for the state of MLB. He was likely never on Cleveland's radar and is already 31 years old.

A second move happened that may have gotten some Guardians fans a bit more frustrated. That move is Pete Alonso signing with the Baltimore Orioles on a five-year, $155 million deal. That comes out to $31 million annually.

BREAKING: First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Alonso leaves the Mets to make a loaded AL East even better. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 10, 2025

First base is a clear position of need for the Guardians and Alonso would have been the big splash fans have been clamoring for. But was any Cleveland fan remotely surprised the team never got in the mix for Alonso?

That is the problem. Fans are no longer expecting any major moves in free agency. The latest move was a one-year deal for reliever Connor Brogdon that will pay him under $1 million. Aside from that, there was another one-year deal for Austin Hedges. No offense to either player, but they aren't exactly getting fans thrilled for 2026.

We have signed RHP Connor Brogdon to one-year Major League contract.



Welcome to Cleveland, Connor.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/LeOHdMd4nk — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) December 3, 2025

It is fair to note we are only in December and MLB free agency plays out until March. So there is still the potential of adding a big name before the season begins. But Guardians fans won't be holding out any hope for a holiday surprise.

That is just not the way the team operates. The only way things change is if MLB puts in a salary cap system, with a salary floor as well. That is possible in the near future, however, the players will surely fight hard against such a drastic shift in operations and potential earnings.

More news from the MLB Hot Stove will continue to arrive daily up until the start of the season. At this point, Guardians fans would be shocked to be involved in any talks for star players. That alone helps explain why MLB is pushing toward a salary cap, whether the players want it or not. Otherwise, Hot Stove season may only apply to the Dodgers for years to come.