Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz Saga Takes Another Twist Before Guardians Opening Day

The saga in the case facing Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz has taken another turn.

As the legal process advances, the association and its union have opted for stricter terms via the Major League Baseball (MLB) and the MLB Players Association.

It was announced that the pitchers have been transferred to unpaid non-disciplinary leave as they await trial over allegations of pitch manipulation tied to illegal gambling activity.

The move marks a significant shift from the players’ previous status, as both had been on paid non-disciplinary leave during the investigation.

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz will shift to unpaid non-disciplinary leave, per an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA. They were previously being paid as they await trial for a pitch-rigging scheme. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 20, 2026

Clase and Ortiz are currently free on bail and have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges. Prosecutors allege the two accepted thousands of dollars in bribes to assist gamblers, primarily based in their native Dominican Republic.

According to the accusations, the scheme involved deliberately influencing specific elements of their pitching — including pitch velocity and whether pitches would be balls or strikes — allowing bettors to place highly targeted wagers. Authorities claim the operation generated at least $450,000 in gambling winnings.

"This agreement is not an admission of any wrongdoing by Clase or Ortiz," MLB said in ​a statement Friday. "MLB has been closely monitoring the matter ​since alerting federal law enforcement at the outset of its investigation and will ‌have ⁠no further comment until its investigation has been completed."

In a statement, the Guardians said: “The Cleveland Guardians are aware of the status change regarding Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz. Given the ongoing legal proceedings and investigation by MLB, the organization will not comment further at this time.”

The financial implications for both players are substantial. Clase, one of the league’s premier closers, was set to earn $6.4 million in 2026 under a five-year, $20 million contract extension he signed in April 2022.

Ortiz, by comparison, was due to earn $780,000, close to the league minimum salary. Their unpaid leave status now places those earnings in serious jeopardy, depending on the case's outcome.

Earlier this month, a federal judge in New York City approved a delay in the trial, pushing it from May to November. The postponement extends the uncertainty surrounding both players and the Guardians organization.

Clase, 28, has built an impressive career, including two American League Reliever of the Year awards and three All-Star selections. Over six seasons, he has compiled a 21–26 record, a remarkable 1.88 earned run average, and 182 saves.

As the case unfolds, it raises broader concerns about gambling’s growing intersection with professional sports and the integrity of the game.