Cleveland Guardians Free Up Major League Roster Spot by Optioning George Valera

After a strugglesome start to the 2026 campaign following his promotion to the big leagues, George Valera's time with the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field has come to an end.

Well, at least for now.

On Thursday, April 30, the Guardians' front office officially announced that Valera would be bounced from the big leagues and be optioned down to Triple-A. The move comes following an inconsistent string of outings to begin the year, slashing .216/.237/.297 for an OPS of .534



He wasn't hitting the ball hard and also wasn't getting on base frequently. Pair that together, and Cleveland's coaching staff just couldn't find a way to slot him into a talented lineup.

The #Guardians have optioned George Valera to Triple-A. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) April 30, 2026

When the report was announced, minutes later, it was confirmed that the Guardians were not going to make a corresponding move just yet. The organization announced they would be waiting until Friday, May 1, when the team is set to take on the Athletics, to release their decision.

So for now, let the speculation begin.

Who Will Take His Roster Spot?

There are a couple of different options the Guardians' front office could consider.

The most obvious corresponding move could see the team activate Gabriel Arias off the injured list, bringing him back to get more reps in the infield after his hot start to the season. He would be taking up time from Travis Bazzana, who was just recently promoted, or Brayan Rocchio, making this choice quite confusing.

If he does get activated, look to the Guardians' coaching staff potentially giving him time at third base on days where José Ramírez spends time as a designated hitter.

The only other logical move for Cleveland comes in the form of promoting Stuart Fairchild, whom the team signed to a deal this past offseason. With him not being on the 40-man roster, they would have to make room for him, which could be difficult. However, the positives of bringing up a speedy, athletic outfielder outweigh the negatives of moving on from a potential non-long-term option on the 40-man.

Fairchild has quietly been performing really well in Triple-A with Columbus, slashing .316/.442/.52 for an OPS of .968. He has 24 hits in 74 at-bats, five of which have gone for doubles and three that have gone the distance.

Like Arias, though, he would end up taking up time from a position group that already has talented players in place. Currently, the outfield sports Chase DeLauter, Angel Martinez, Daniel Schneemann and Steven Kwan. Adding Fairchild does give you a right-handed option, but it must be understood that he won't end up with regular time on the diamond.

The front office will put all of the speculation to rest on Friday when they officially announce the corresponding move.