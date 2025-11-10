Emmanuel Clase's attorney provides update on indictment and claims he's innocent
Emmanuel Clase's agent is coming out in defense of his client.
On Monday, Nov. 10, the public received an update on the situation revolving around former Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase. Clase and teammate Luis Ortiz were charged with fraud, conspiracy and bribery stemming from an alleged gambling scheme.
With news coming out that their professional baseball careers potentially being over, Clase's agent, Michael Ferrara, defended his client.
"Emmanuel Clase has devoted his life to baseball and doing everything in his power to help his team win," the statement read. "Emmanuel is innocent of all charges and looks forward to clearing his name in court."
On Sunday, Nov. 9, countless reports were released that Clase and Ortiz were indicted by prosecutors in Brooklyn on various charges related to a scheme to rig bets on pitches thrown in MLB games. According to MLB reporter Jeff Passan, Ortiz was arrested in Boston yesterday, while Clase remains out of custody.
Ortiz will appear in court on Monday, Nov. 10.
The indictment against the two focuses on the aspect that the pitchers intentionally threw balls and strikes. Bettors would then be able to wager on what pitches they would be, and with the knowledge of what Ortiz and Clase were going to throw, would make money on the bet.
Allegedly, Clase took a $12,900 bribe to conduct this scheme.
However, that amount of money is nothing compared to what he would have been making while with the Guardians. In 2025 he was set to make $4,900,000, followed by $6,400,000 in 2026. The front office would also have an option to keep Clase around for $10,000,000 in 2027 and in 2028.
Alongside Clase's lawyer, Ortiz's came out with a statement as well saying Ortiz "has never, and would never, improperly influence a game."
If convicted on all charges, the two could face up to 65 years in prison.
"The charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty," reads the case documents. "If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years' imprisonment on the wire fraud conspiracy count, 20 years' imprisonment on the honest services wire fraud conspiracy count, five years' imprisonment on the conspiracy to influence sporting contests by bribery count, and 20 years' imprisonment on the money laundering conspiracy count."
Clase and Ortiz have been on non-disciplinary paid leave since July after the investigation began.