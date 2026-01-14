It's hard not to think of a world where Ernie Clement is a star on the Cleveland Guardians.

But unfortunately, he's thriving elsewhere.

In the 2025 campaign, Clement emerged as one of the best hitters in baseball, slashing a line of .277/.313/.398, helping lead the Toronto Blue Jays to the 2025 World Series. While they, unfortunately, ended up falling in seven games, Clement was incredible. He hit .411 with 30 total hits, an MLB single-postseason record, with nine RBIs and an OPS of .978.

It's obvious he's poised to enter the 2026 MLB season as one of the most highly-touted infielders, but first, he'll have a chance to put himself on an international stage.

On Tuesday, Jan. 13, Clement was selected to participate in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) with Team USA, a selection that's been given to just 21 individuals.

🇺🇸 Barking his way to the WBC 🗣️



OFFICIAL: Ern Dog has been named to Team USA! pic.twitter.com/bVKWEe0UiG — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 13, 2026

The unfortunate situation for Cleveland

Back in 2022, Clement was designated for assignment by the Guardians' front office. He was then claimed off waivers by the Oakland Athletics, before eventually emerging as the force he is now for the Blue Jays.

But if only Cleveland had patience.

The 29-year-old wasn't given a chance to truly show what he was worth, being given just 103 games of major league action to show what he's got in the tank. He slashed .214/.273/.274 for an OPS of .548 across the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.

Obviously, those numbers are not good enough, but with a bit more time to work out the kinks in his game, he could've shown the flashes of what he's now giving Toronto.

After all, he was one of the prospects who had the difficult circumstance of trying to get up to speed during the COVID-19 Pandemic. He played minor league ball from 2017 through 2021 before jumping up to the majors.

If anything, those two major league seasons with the Guardians served as his last little bit of development needed, the time he missed out on because of the cancelled 2020 campaign.

Clement's hitting, which is what made him so eye-catching this past postseason, is the characteristic he's most known for. However, he's also a really consistent fielder who can slot in just about anywhere needed. In 2025, he played 89 games at third base, 60 at second base, 29 at shortstop and 15 at first base.

With how many prospects Cleveland's currently attempting to get into the fold in 2026, that type of utility-type role Clement serves could have been perfect. He would've been able to fill any void that needed to be filled and led on any given game day.

Well, the past is the past and with how well Clement's played, it would be shocking to see the Blue Jays let him out of the team's grasp.

The first chance to see him in action in the WBC will begin in early March, with Team USA's first chance to dance coming on Wednesday, March 4, with first-pitch set for 3:10 p.m. EST. The final roster is set to be released in early February.