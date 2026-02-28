Guardians Prospect Kahlil Watson Showing Major Signs of Growth in Spring Training

The Cleveland Guardians have a lot of outfielders jarring for time in spring training.

They’ve got newcomer veterans, returners from last campaign and prospects itching for an opportunity to make an impact at the big league level, all getting their work in during the early preseason slate.

However, one name that’s quietly sat in the shadows, subtly making improvements and growing, is Kahlil Watson. The 22-year-old joined the organization back in 2023.

In a recent press conference, Manager Stephen Vogt shared that he has been impressed with what Watson's done with his limited opportunities over the past few months, more specifically, in the 2026 spring training window.

"Kahlil's making a huge impression in this camp," said Vogt. "Hes, getting some results right now. But just getting to know Kahlil two years ago to now, I mean, he's an awesome kid. Great work ethic. He looks mature in the box. He looks mature in the outfield.

"You can tell just from me watching him play outfield last spring to this spring that he made tremendous growth last year in the outfield."

Vogt went on to credit the Guardians’ player development staff for helping Watson’s progression, adding that the strides he’s made defensively have been obvious.

"That's a credit to our PD staff and the outfield, you know, and it's just been amazing to watch him. It's been fun to watch Khalil's growth," he said. "I mean, I don't know if he's played right yet, mostly center and left, but he's looked very comfortable in center field and left field."

Watson's Time with the Guardians

Watson joined the team following a 2023 trade that included Guardians first baseman and designated hitter Josh Bell. In return for Bell, the Guardians received Watson from the Miami Marlins, who was a 2021 first-round selection and, at the time, the top prospect in the Marlins' system.

Since joining the team, he's made impressive strides year after year.

In 2023, he played for the High-A Lake County Captains, posting a .233/.306/.442 slashing line for an OPS of .748. It wasn't anything notable, but it set the stage for him to stand on heading into 2024. That season, he took a few steps back in some directions, but stepped forward in others.

He re-worked his composure at the plate, trying to add more balance with less swing-for-the-fences type moments. He finished that year with a weaker slashing line at .220/.305/.407 for an OPS of .711 in Double-A ball, but the Guardians knew he had more in the tank.

2025 is where he stood-out as one of the top prospects in Cleveland's system, jumping up to some of his minor-league best numbers. He slashed a really confident .250/.346/.467 for an OPS of .813. He added 20 doubles, six triples and 16 home runs, all of which were career-highs for the young outfielder.

He's somewhat like Angel Martinez, who's going to be competing for time in the majors this season, in the sense that he can play the outfield and a bit of infield as well, making him an interesting utility-type player down the line.

He's in no way going to start on the major league roster for Opening Day, just because of how many they already have to choose from who are big league ready, but if the outfield wavers towards the back-half of the campaign, the front office may look to Watson for a bit of a spark.

Watson will continue to work through spring training in hopes of making a mark on the coaching staff and front office. His next chance to suit up for the team will be on Sunday, March 1, against the Arizona Diamondbacks or Monday, March 2, against the Texas Rangers.