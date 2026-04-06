How Slade Cecconi Proved He Deserves a Long-Term Rotational Spot for the Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have started the 2026 regular season on a positive note, already sitting atop the AL Central.

After facing some of baseball’s best teams in their opening series, the Guardians have won each of their first three series, which has resulted in their 6-4 record—a bright note in itself.

Led by their rising young offense and carried by their starting rotation and bullpen, Cleveland looks to continue its positive trend into the second week of the season.

Amid their successful start to 2026, one pitcher has proven his effectiveness even in two of their four losses: Slade Cecconi.

Cecconi has started just two games so far for the Guardians, but he has already established himself as a key part of their starting rotation. Here’s how his first two performances should translate to a long-term role with Cleveland’s pitching staff.

Cecconi’s Numbers Indicate Room For Improvement

While Cecconi’s current ERA isn’t the best it has been during his time with Cleveland, his presence on the mound as a young pitcher has stood out since the Guardians acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In his first game this season, he faced one of baseball’s most difficult offenses, the Seattle Mariners. In that outing, Cleveland lost 8-0, with Cecconi pitching just four innings and allowing six runs on 93 pitches.

With ten flyballs in his four innings, those amounted to a few runs scored which does take some of the heat off Cecconi. A fourth inning home run that resulted in him being pulled from the game also scored three runs.

Cecconi’s 85 pitches against Chicago across six innings are much more reasonable compared to his first start, but he’ll still look to decrease that pitch count while hoping to improve his ERA as well. As of now, he stands with a 5.23 ERA, which ranks fifth out of Cleveland’s five starting pitchers.

That many pitches in such a short amount of time are concerning, but his five strikeouts in that game, followed by six more in his second start against the Cubs over six shutout innings, have been enough to secure his spot and give him a chance to put together better outings going forward.

How Last Season’s Numbers Back-Up Cecconi’s Rotational Role

This season’s numbers don’t necessarily define his importance for the Guardians—especially after the second-half surge he had that helped Cleveland claim a division title in 2025.

Cecconi finished 2025 with a 4.30 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, and his 109 strikeouts over 132 innings gave Cleveland comfort in the back half of their rotation as they made their push for the playoffs.

His combined 2.19 ERA over his final four starts—while demonstrating his ability to provide serviceable outings through five or six innings—gave the Guardians hope that he could be a reliable starter over the course of the long 162-game season in 2026.

Another factor in his role with Cleveland was his decision to mix in new pitches to throw off batters—especially his addition of a lethal cutter to go well with his impressive slider.

Having a curveball in a pitcher's arsenal is always sought after, and Cecconi has used his well by giving batters trouble—with them hitting roughly .118 against it and posting a 30.4 percent strikeout rate that highlights its dominance.

Cleveland’s rotation heading into this season was built around stability and efficiency, and Cecconi provides a middle-of-the-rotation role that doesn’t require perfection to churn out wins.

If he can continue to build on his prior campaigns while increasing his strikeouts and working deeper into games, there’s no reason Cecconi can’t maintain his spot in their rotation instead of relying on other unproven arms.

It’s best to bank on his potential and let him work out any kinks in his game early in the season.