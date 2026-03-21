Following the decision to move on from outfielder Nolan Jones on Friday morning, the Cleveland Guardians have completed another move that shows they are investing in the youth.

And this time, it's with the Guardians' starting rotation.

On Saturday, March 21, the Guardians officially announced that they would be optioning left-handed pitcher Logan Allen to Triple-A Columbus. This decision comes after a strugglesome spring for the 27-year-old, where he pitched an 18.00 ERA across 10 innings of action.

Most recently, on Friday, March 20, he had one of the worst outings for an arm this spring, pitching across 2.1 innings where he gave up 14 hits, 12 earned runs, two walks and two home runs.

Logan Allen has been optioned to Triple-A, meaning Parker Messick has made the Opening Day roster and will be a member of the starting rotation. #Guardians — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) March 21, 2026

The decision to effectively move on from Allen in the starting rotation really comes as no surprise, especially after Friday's tough showing, considering it was between him and Parker Messick for the last spot in the rotation.

This spring, Messick has looked really sharp, pitching to a 3.60 ERA across four starts and 15 innings on the mound. He also finished the spring with 11 strikeouts to just four walks, all while giving up 13 hits and six earned runs. His batting average against was one of the lowest for Guardians starters, allowing a measly .224.

All offseason, the Guardians' front office continued to say that they wanted to invest in the team's prospects and youth, with a move like this helping reinforce that sentiment.

Allen's Struggles in the Big Leagues

Ever since his first call-up back in 2023, there have been signs that Allen wouldn't be able to hold his own for very long.

His promotion to the major league roster came alongside Tanner Bibee, who's starting on Opening Day for the Guardians. Back then, it was believed that Bibee and Allen would be the next two staples on the mound in Cleveland, but Allen's continued struggles never allowed for him to be able to build a long-term spot.

Across his three-year career with the Guardians, he's averaged a 4.48 ERA with a 1.445 WHIP, all while nearly allowing 10 hits per nine innings. He's also never been able to avoid giving up hard contact, with him averaging 2.0 home runs per nine innings back in 2024.

Last season, he made progress in the right direction from the issues present in 2024, but it wasn't enough to earn trust from the coaching staff.

Messick, on the other hand, made his debut at the tail-end of the campaign and immediately made it known that he had untapped talent and potential.

He started in seven games, recording a 3-1 overall record while on the mound. In 39.2 innings played, he posted a 2.72 ERA and 1.311 WHIP. He flashed the ability to strike out batters, averaging nearly nine per nine innings.

Like Allen, though, he will need to show a bit more control and not give up as many hits, as he allowed 10.4 per nine innings played.

With him being so young, Cleveland's coaching staff has a better opportunity to mold him into a late-rotation starter early in his career and break him of his bad habits.

The Guardians have yet to confirm the official rotation yet, but with Bibee being given the nod for Opening Day and the most recent decision to option Allen, it looks like the group will see Gavin Williams, Slade Cecconi and Joey Cantillo pigeon-holed between those two.