Jose Ramirez May Not Be Only Cleveland Guardians Contract Extension This Offseason

The Cleveland Guardians are priding themselves in having a great starting pitching rotation, which includes No. 1 pitcher Gavin Williams.

Williams is eligible for arbitration in 2027 but is not expected to hit free agency until 2030. Despite the time, the Guardians will have a chance to sign him to a long-term deal in order to avoid arbitration altogether. CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa believes Williams could sign a long-term contract before the start of the season.

"It was Cleveland in the 1990s that popularized signing players long-term before they reach free agency. They signed Albert Belle, Manny Ramirez, Jim Thome, and others to such deals back then. The practice continues today and Williams, who last year bounced back from a down and injury-interrupted 2024, looks to be next in line for an extension," Axisa wrote.

"He's four years away from free agency and that's the sweet spot for the Guardians. Tanner Bibee, Andrés Giménez, Corey Kluber, José Ramírez, Trevor Stephan, Myles Straw, and several others inked long-term contracts with Cleveland when they were four years away from free agency."

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams waits for a call on a check swing. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Gavin Williams Due For Guardians Extension

The Guardians want to pay Williams before he has the potential to warrant more money, especially with all of the uncertainties about contracts coming up in the league.

Axisa believes the Guardians could pay Williams around $10 million per year if they were to agree to terms on a new deal before the regular season began.

"Bibee's five-year, $48 million extension with a club option works well for Williams. Same service-time level, same team, similar performance, too. Bibee had a career 127 ERA+ in 315 ⅔ innings when he signed his deal. Williams has a 118 ERA+ in 325 ⅔ innings. The biggest difference is Williams' 2024 shoulder issue, which could knock a few million off the top, but a Bibee-sized deal is a reasonable extension for Williams," Axisa wrote.

In 2023, Williams started 16 games in his rookie season, notching a 3-5 record with a 3.29 ERA. In 2024, he also made 16 starts but struggled a bit with a 4.86 ERA. Last season was by far his best, making 31 starts with an ERA just above 3.00 and a 12-5 record, making him the top starter for Cleveland's rotation.

Now, he looks to build upon what he was able to do with the Guardians last season in hopes of helping the team reach the playoffs once again.