MLB Insider believes Guardians could trade Steven Kwan this offseason

The Cleveland Guardians face several vital decisions this offseason. One of the key areas to address is the outfield, which may involve the possibility of trading star left fielder Steven Kwan.

The Athletic's Major League Baseball Insider, Jim Bowden wrote about the buzz surrounding the General Manager Meetings in Las Vegas this week, and Kwan is a possible trade option.

"The Guardians are open to moving outfielder Steven Kwan for more power and a better option for centerfield," Bowden wrote on Friday.

Kwan has just wrapped up his fourth season in Major League Baseball, finishing with 170 hits, 11 home runs, 56 RBIs, and a batting average of .272 over 156 games.

The 28-year-old outfielder is under club control for just two more seasons before he becomes a free agent. The Guardians typically prefer to trade players if they can't negotiate a contract extension before their final season under contract.

Last season, Cleveland traded first baseman Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks as he was entering the final year of his contract. Additionally, back in 2021, it moved star shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets before his contract was up.

Before the trade deadline at the end of July this past season, there were rumors that the Guardians had Kwan available for trade, but ultimately, no deal was reached.

Even though Cleveland considered trading Kwan, the president of baseball operations, Chris Antonetti, was quite pleased that the Guardians didn't reach a deal.

“What I can confirm for Steven is that not only do we have a profound appreciation for what he's able to contribute on the baseball field and in the clubhouse,” Antonetti said in July, via Tim Stebbins, “but so does the rest of Major League Baseball. We are really excited that he will continue to be with us moving forward.”

Typically, the Guardians prefer to finalize contract extensions with their young players before they reach the arbitration stage. With Kwan already in arbitration and just two years away from reaching the open market, it’s unlikely that he’ll agree to any long-term contract with Cleveland at this point.

The Guardians should consider trading Kwan, as he is unlikely to be with the team beyond 2027. It would be wise to explore the value he could bring in return. Cleveland needs more power in its lineup, and if Kwan can help secure a couple of prospects and a power bat to bolster the middle of the order, it could be worth exploring a trade.