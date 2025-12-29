What is the plan for the Cleveland Guardians offense in 2026?

The time for New Year’s is nearly here, and with that New Year, we take a look at what it will hold for the Cleveland Guardians. Specifically on offense. The pitching staff was strong in 2025, and the bullpen turnover has been rectified with a handful of additions so far this winter.

The question remains amongst fans, “What are the Guardians planning on doing on offense in 2026?”

The answer is not a simple one to answer. They are largely running back their lineup, featuring some younger potential stars in new everyday roles, such as Chase DeLauter, CJ Kayfus, and George Valera, as evidenced by Stephen Vogt’s comments and even their numbers being changed. Steven Kwan, a cemented piece in their lineup spot, is still in trade rumors. Meanwhile, Jose Ramirez is posting videos of himself working out, looking stronger than ever.

From a basic standpoint, it seems the Guardians are sticking with a lineup filled out by some variations of Steven Kwan, George Valera, Jose Ramirez, Kyle Manzardo, Chase DeLauter, Gabriel Arias, CJ Kayfus, Bo Naylor, and Brayan Rocchio.

Out of those nine listed, Gabriel Arias is the only full-time right-handed batter. Both Ramirez and Rocchio are switch-hitters. The Guardians were third-worst in all of baseball last season against left-handed pitching (.224), and that only gets harder the more lefties you have stacked in your lineup.

All offseason, the rumors regarding the Guardians searching for a right-handed outfielder have thus far led to nothing substantial. David Fry is a good right-handed bat that mashes lefties, but he is limited. Angel Martinez is another bench bat who switch-hit, too.

This team needs more options; otherwise, teams will start stacking their left-handed starters to face them and utilize as many left-handed bullpen arms against them as well, knowing that there are no options on the bench to better their matchup.

Not only were the Guardians bad against left-handed pitching, but their average against all pitching was also the worst in baseball. Their power numbers were not great, ranking 11th worst in baseball with 168 home runs hit in 2025. Jose Ramirez and Kyle Manzardo led that charge, with a handful of others floating around the dozen mark or so.

You cannot hit for average. You cannot hit for power. You are second-worst at getting on base. How do you score? With speed, of course. The Guardians were 11th 11th-best in baseball when it came to steals with 129 in 2025. Jose Ramirez continues to stack his 20/20 seasons. When the Guardians get on base, they make the defense work to get them out. Unfortunately, that still did not lead to many runs, as the Guardians were still bottom three in MLB in runs scored.

Pitching is what won the Guardians their games in 2025, and that seems to be the game plan heading into 2026. The offense may be improved with young players like Kayfus, DeLauter, and Valera getting normal playing time and experience under their belt, but it could also remain stagnant.

Ignoring bats during the winter to prevent young players’ paths up to the majors and in the majors seems like a good strategy for a team that is rebuilding. But this is a Guardians team that has won back-to-back AL Central titles and has one of the best players in Jose Ramirez and best managers in Stephen Vogt.

Leaving someone like Munetaka Murakami to sign for 2 years with a division rival to play first base and DH is absurd. Your team needs that power, and you were able to get him on a short contract for cheap. What better way to send a message to your team and fans that you are all in than signing an international superstar?

Instead, the struggles with lineup balance and overall production are looking likely to continue throughout 2026.