Travis Bazzana Excited to Represent Team Australia in World Baseball Classic

All eyes may be on a potential promotion for Travis Bazzana in 2026, but his individual focus is fixated on one thing: the World Baseball Classic.

Just a few weeks ago, he was named to Team Australia, where he will compete against some of the top baseball players in the world. While spring training is officially in full swing, with Bazzana being a non-rostered invite for the Cleveland Guardians, his focus remains on that ultimate dream of his to compete for his home country.

"It's something I've always kind of looked to do in my career," he said. "Get to play against some of the best players in the world in a playoff-type environment. It's going to be packed houses and people playing for a lot."

To be just 23 years old and have an opportunity to play on such a grand stage will be an incredible learning opportunity for him. Not only will he get to go up against top talent, but he will also get to play alongside it as well.

Two notable teammates of his will be reliever Liam Hendriks, who's a three-time All-Star who led all MLB relievers with a 9.5 fWAR during a dominant run from 2019-2022, and White Sox infielder Curtis Mead.

While they may be an underdog, Bazzana is hoping that the representation of Australia on a world stage can help show just how strong the baseball scene is in the Land Down Under.

"The baseball community is strong in Australia," Bazzana said. "We just maybe don't get too many looks from people outside of the baseball community. You know, there are some other dominant sports currently, and, yeah, we have to take opportunities to put our best foot forward and have some success.

"Then, people start to latch on and realize that there are quality baseball players and teams in Australia."

The Dream To Compete

Bazzana's entire baseball career has been defined by a drive to compete.

From coming overseas to the States and playing for Oregon State in college, to climbing the draft board and being drafted first overall by the Guardians in 2024, his journey is defined by a love for the game.

Now, with participation in spring training and the WBC, he'll be able to quickly push his timeline forward toward a potential call-up to the big leagues.

These stages will serve as proving grounds, where preparation and competitiveness will be on full display for the Guardians' front office to monitor. If he shines and takes over, they'll know he's ready to go. If not, it'll show that he needs a bit more time to learn and become more reliable in the minors.

After all, the last thing the Guardians want to do is rush Bazzana up to the big leagues.

Last season, while battling injuries, he appeared in 84 games across Double-A, Triple-A and rookie ball, slashing an average of .245/.389/.424 for an OPS of .813.

The Guardians know that no line of development is the same. Bazzana will face bumps in the road and strings of adversity, but experiences like those that he will receive early in 2026 can fast-track his way to a big league appearance.

Teams may not last very long in the WBC with how fast the tournament goes by, with the first chance to see Bazzana in action being on Thursday, March 5, at noon EST against Chinese Taipei. That'll be Team Australia's first game of the WBC.

But in the meantime, there will be plenty of time to see Bazzana compete for the Guardians in spring training.

The Guardians' first games are set for Saturday, Feb. 21, at 3:05 p.m. EST against the Cincinnati Reds and 3:10 p.m. EST against the Milwaukee Brewers.