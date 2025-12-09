Stephen Vogt sets Cleveland Guardians 2026 expectations on high pedestal

The MLB Winter Meetings are upon us.

On Monday, Dec. 8, and on Tuesday, Dec. 9, the Cleveland Guardians have made their way back into headlines and fortunately, they are positive ones. Manager Stephen Vogt has been vocal about what the Guardians' expectations and goals are for the 2025 season.

"I don't want to win the division. I want to win the World Series," he said. "If we win the division on the way to that, awesome."

These comments come just a day removed from Vogt's head-turning belief in catcher Austin Hedges, who he believes is one of the most important players in the team's clubhouse.

Coming out of the 2025 campaign, the Guardians' year was a succesful one. Through many bumps in the road, inconsistent bats and illegal gambling controversies, the team somehow finished first in the AL Central with an overall record of 88-74.

Yes, the team's playoff experience was cut short due to an opening round defeat to the Detroit Tigers, 2-1, but they defied many expectations. At one point in time, the Guardians sat 15.5 games back from first in the division before marching back to overtake the Tigers.

If they can do that, why can't they go win a World Series in 2026?

"We expect to go out and win every night," Vogt said. "We are trying to win as many games as we can so we can have a chance to win a World Series. I think when that's our expectation, whatever expectations or pressure is coming in from the outside, it's not as much as the pressure we put on ourselves."

"I don't want to win the division. I want to win the World Series"#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on expanding expectations after winning the AL Central in historic fashion in 2025#GuardsBall @WEWS (video via https://t.co/l4TShEVUuC pic.twitter.com/oW4L3RXFqX — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) December 9, 2025

Cleveland will return it's major contributors for the upcoming season.

While they did decide to move on from a few key depth pieces, both from the plate and in the bullpen, they've been able to manage the emotions of players and keep the award-winners in the building. Both third baseman José Ramírez and left fielder Steven Kwan, who led the team in batting average and on-base percentage, were given offseason awards. Ramírez took home Silver Slugger honors and Kwan was named to his fourth Golden Glove selection.

With two players like these anchoring a team's roster, the only thing left is to build around them. As the front office still stays tapped into the current market, there are many options for them to consider as they hope to capitalize on the two stars' prime.

The Guardians finished second-to-last in numerous batting statistics in 2025, but if these MLB Winter Meeting appearances from Vogt tell the city of Cleveland anything, it's that he isn't settling. The 41-year-old skipper wants to bring a case full of trophies to the fanbase.

"We want that ultimate prize," Vogt concluded. "We are working everyday for that."

The Guardians' first game of the 2026 season will come on Thursday, March 26, against the Seattle Mariners.