How Steven Kwan’s Defensive Mindset Makes Him One of MLB’s Most Reliable Outfielders

As the 2026 MLB regular season approaches, All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan has begun transitioning to center field for the Cleveland Guardians.

With the organization looking for more consistent production from its outfield, the coaching staff has shifted Kwan to the middle to create flexibility. The move allows younger prospects to feel more comfortable in the corner spots if needed.

So far, the transition hasn’t affected Kwan’s effectiveness in the field. If anything, it has highlighted just how versatile he can be for the team moving forward.

When reflecting on the 2025 campaign, his struggles and how he maintained composure, Kwan shed light on what it takes to be a major league outfielder.

“Yeah, for sure. I mean, defense should never slump, and that's the cool thing, is you can have a really tough day at the plate, but you can save the game, and in that last inning, as long as you're locked in," Kwan said in a recent interview on MLB Network.

Kwan's known as one of MLB's best outfielders defensively, which makes his claims even more valuable. He continued to expand on the mindset he has as an outfielder, with him needing to keep his headspace clean when bumps in the road arise.

"I mean, on the flip side, too, if you bring your at-bats with you in the outfield and you're moping, you're feeling sorry for yourself, and then that ball comes, like you could lose the game for your team too," Kwan said. "So, I mean, you have to be able to separate those kinds of two things and as you said, play both sides of the ball."

For Kwan, it's obvious that he values defense and focus, even when his bat may not be in rhythm; those aspects of being an outfielder cannot falter.

Kwan's 2025 Campaign

He secured his fourth Golden Glove, another All-Star appearance and the 2025 Fielding Bible Award last season. He somehow did all of these even while dealing with trade rumors and discussions about his future with the club, stealing headlines.

At the plate, he finished with a bWAR of 3.7, just 0.3 lower than his first All-Star campaign of 2024. He slashed .272/.330/.374 for an OPS of .705 with 29 doubles and 11 home runs. He tacked on a career-high 56 RBI.

Something that makes him so special is his approach at the plate, which is very composed. He struck out just 60 times while drawing 55 walks. Across the board, though, it was obvious that he had taken a step back in just general efficiency.

But while his hitting may not have been what it was in years past, his fielding didn't waver at all.

Statistically, according to Baseball Savant's advanced metrics, Kwan was one of the most valuable outfielders in the league. His Range (OAA) came in at five, placing him in the 90th percentile, while his arm value was in the 100th percentile at a mark of seven. While his arm strength isn't what makes him so special, it is his placement and speed; he was still well above the league average in the 68th percentile.

He also finished the campaign with an impressive 308 putouts and 13 assists, all of which were league-leading.

In total, his fielding run value puts him in the 94th percentile, declaring him as one of the league's reliable and impressive fielders.

As long as he can replicate those numbers and return to more consistency at the plate, there should be no question that Kwan remains a focal point for Cleveland's future.