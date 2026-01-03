Three big moves the Cleveland Guardians can still make ahead of 2026 season

The Cleveland Guardians have been extremely quiet, as per usual, this offseason. That does not mean it needs to stay that way. There are plenty of impactful players still on the market for them to sign.

Let us dive into three of those options.

The middle infield, despite what Manager Stephen Vogt has said about it, remains a problem for the Guardians.

The defense is passable, but the offense is abysmal.

Guardians land Bo Bichette

Sure, Gabriel Arias is the one consistent right-handed bat in your lineup, and Brayan Rocchio is still under 25 years old. But why not upgrade those positions if you can while Jose Ramirez is in his prime and your pitching staff is among the best in baseball?

This upgrade would be Bo Bichette. Bichette told clubs he is willing to move to second base from shortstop, making him a possibility at two positions, so you can use Arias’ right-handed bat if needed. Bichette is not the greatest defender, but he is one of the game’s best hitters. For a team that simply could not get on base or score runs last year, injecting Bichette’s electricity will be an immediate boost for this lineup.

Add top tier pitcher

The next move the Guardians should consider is another top-tier starting pitcher. Ranger Suarez had a career year for the Phillies last season, pitching to a 3.20 ERA in 26 starts. Sure, the Guardians ended the season with a six-man rotation, but pitchers get injured all the time, and Suarez was one of the Phillies’ top arms all of last season.

He is 30 years old, but throwing him into the mix with Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, and Logan Allen could be devastating to opposing lineups. Suarez would consistently go 6+ innings in his starts, providing relief for the bullpen. With almost no word on his market, the Guardians could likely get him for a reasonable price for a short amount of years.

Trade away a fan favorite

The last scenario includes a trade of Steven Kwan. A team like the Yankees desperately needs someone to lead off their lineup and can get on base. The Guardians need a veteran outfielder who bats right-handed. The Guardians, understandably, want young talent. So, for this, the Guardians trade Kwan to the Yankees in exchange for switch-hitting outfielder Jasson Dominguez and a young arm.

Maybe you go for someone like top prospect Spencer Jones and a more proven arm. Luis Gil and Will Warren are both proven, quality arms at the Major League level. In this scenario, you don’t have to worry about Kwan’s contract; you get a right-handed outfielder and some young arm talent to use right away or save for later in the year. Either way, a trade of that sort can benefit both teams right away heading into 2026.

We all know the Guardians like to stay quiet and frugal, and Manager Vogt has already basically said the roster today will be very close to the roster on Opening Day. The options are out there, though, for this team to still improve. Maybe they shock the baseball world and make a move or two like these and become a truly dangerous team in the American League.