Projecting Cleveland Guardians 2026 Opening Day Roster

The countdown is on. Opening Day for the Guardians is right around the corner.

They travel to Seattle, then Los Angeles, to begin the season, but who can you expect to be in the lineup, on the mound, and in the bullpen?

Let us break it all down.

BATTING LINEUP

Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates after his two-run homer with Bo Naylor (23) during the second inning of an MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The batting lineup will look very similar to how it did a year ago at the end of the season. You can expect Steven Kwan to remain cemented in his leadoff role and playing left field. The other rock of the lineup goes without saying, and that is Jose Ramirez playing third base. These are the two players you can expect the most production out of on the offensive side.

Playing catcher is another foundational piece for the Guardians, Bo Naylor. Austin Hedges and David Fry will be the two backups for the team, with Fry also playing the infield and outfield as well.

At first base will be Kyle Manzardo, who made headlines a few weeks ago with his muscle gain. After mashing nearly 30 home runs last year, Manzardo looks to build upon that and be a third real threat at the bat. Manzardo will split some time with CJ Kayfus, who will likely be the team’s main Designated Hitter while spelling Manzardo at first at times. Kayfus saw some time last year, but has a lot to prove to remain a staple on this team.

The middle infield will start with Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio. Arias was one of the lone right-handed bats in this lineup last year, so expect him to see a lot of playing time based on that alone. Rocchio has struggled thus far in his career and will likely be replaced by Travis Bazzana when he is ready to be called up.

That leaves us with center field and right field. You are likely to find Nolan Jones and Chase DeLauter as the Opening Day outfielders, alongside Steven Kwan. Cleveland will still have George Valera and Stuart Fairchild in the outfield as bench players.

Other bench players will include the aforementioned David Fry, as well as Angel Martinez and Daniel Schneeman. Fry is stellar against lefties, Valera was hitting second against righties at the end of 2025, and Angel Martinez can get red hot and stay red hot with the best of them.

STARTING ROTATION

Sep 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams (32) reacts at the end of the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

The starting rotation at the end of 2025 was a six-man rotation that willed them into the postseason and an AL Central title. This year, Stephen Vogt and Carl Willis are likely to start with the traditional five-man rotation. Parker Messick made quite an impression last season and is a top 100 prospect, but he has options remaining. Many believe that Messick will retain the number five starter, but he will have competition for it.

Joey Cantillo will be the main arm to watch for that fifth starter’s job, but Cantillo also has bullpen experience. The Guardians could choose to leave Cantillo as a long reliever and let Messick begin the season in the Majors.

The other starters are expected to be Logan Allen, Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, and Slade Cecconi. Williams, Allen, and Bibee are all proven starters who will continue to improve. Williams, especially, has the stuff of an ace and flashed that quite often in 2025.

BULLPEN ARMS

Aug 27, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Cade Smith (36) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The bullpen was the main focus this winter for the front office. Losing a handful of arms and not expecting Emmanuel Clase back at all, this team filled the holes and then some. Cade Smith projects as the closer with Hunter Gaddis working the 8th inning hold situations. Shawn Armstrong was the big free agent signing this winter, so expect him to get thrust into high-leverage situations, whether it be the 6th, 7th, or 8th innings.

There is a slew of arms, from Matt Festa to Tim Herrin to Colin Holderman, who will likely make the roster and contribute from day one. Other bullpen arms to watch out for are Peyton Pallette, Erik Sabrowski, Connor Brogdon, Kolby Allard, Pedro Avila, and Codi Heuer will be in fierce competition all Spring for the final bullpen spots on this roster.

There is no shortage of intrigue for the Guardians this Spring, and it all relies upon their young bats and their slew of arms in the rotation and in the pen to lead this team to a third consecutive AL Central title.