Three Big Takeaways From the Cleveland Guardians’ Saturday Night Win Over Seattle

The Cleveland Guardians have started off the new campaign with a 2-1 record.

For a team that entered the 2026 season with a significant question mark hanging over it, taking two games from a World Series contender is huge. They’ve shown grit, flashes of offensive explosiveness and some great late-game pitching.

But even though there have been plenty of positives, there have also been some questionable performances that have fallen through the cracks.

On Saturday, March 28, the Guardians secured the second win of 2026, downing the Mariners in extra innings, 6-5. Help from outfielders Chase DeLauter and Steven Kwan helped seal the deal, with others helping carry the Guardians to success earlier in the game.

Here are three of the biggest takeaways from the Guardians' win on Saturday night:

Chase DeLauter is a Generational Talent

It is going to be said over and over and over again, but it's true.

DeLauter is on pace to have one of the greatest starts to a career in the big leagues of all-time. Through his first three games of professional ball, he's 5-for-14 from the plate with four home runs. He has struck out five times to no walks, but when you're sending a ball deep in three consecutive games, you'll allow small issues elsewhere.

Currently, his slashing line is .357/.357/1.214 for an OPS of 1.571. Eventually, that slashing line will return to a bit more normal numbers, but to see it that high right now is incredible.

Following his game-winning home run on Saturday night, he spoke to the recent success he has been having.

#Guardians Chase DeLauter on his historic home run stretch:



“Just trying to get good swings on the ball. I mean, obviously, you know, tough night to start. Really all the way up until the end. But… I'll keep preaching a great group of guys behind me… they have my back from… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) March 29, 2026

“Just trying to get good swings on the ball," DeLauter said. "I mean, obviously, you know, tough night to start. Really, all the way up until the end. But… I'll keep preaching a great group of guys behind me… they have my back from the second we start, to the second we finish. And think that really goes a long way.

"Confidence and conviction and showing up to the box every time.”

Steven Kwan Still Seems a Bit Off

The four-time Gold Glove winner has looked solid in the field, with no concerns about whether moving him between left and center field has affected his game.

But at the plate, things haven't been looking normal.

In years past, Kwan was considered to be Cleveland's best hitter, providing the team with a consistent ability to get on base. He also drew walks at a relatively high level, making him the clear-cut No. 1 option on the team to start-off the lineup.

However, that may end up chaning.

Through the first three games of the year, he's batting just .286 with four hits in 14 at-bats. He has yet to draw a walk, though, all while striking out two times.

Fortunately, he did finish Saturday night's game off with a perfectly-placed bunt that led to Brayan Rocchio scoring from second. Those type of moments are what you expect to see more of from Kwan.

The Starting Pitching Struggles

Another night, another time where Cleveland's starters nearly put the game out of reach too early.

On Opening Day, Tanner Bibee struggled with the long ball, giving up three home runs. Then on Friday night, just a day after the Guardians surrendered four total solo home runs, Gavin Williams took the mound and allowed a three-run shot that ultimately cost the team the game. He also issued six walks.

And then last night, Joey Cantillo continued the trend for Cleveland’s starting rotation. He lasted just 3.2 innings, allowing four hits, three walks and two earned runs before being pulled.

If the Guardians want to realistically compete against some of the best teams in baseball, they'll have to figure out the starting rotation. It's unfair to continuously put the offense in tough situations where they are down, and the same case can be said for the bullpen.

There is still plenty of time left to figure out and address the current issues for the arms starting on the mound, but the Guardians will need to do it relatively fast before they start dropping games.