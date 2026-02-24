Why Cleveland Guardians Moving Steven Kwan to Center Field Would Be Huge Mistake

Spring training is the time to evaluate what you have for the upcoming season.

For the Cleveland Guardians it means looking at four-time Gold Glove and two-time All-Star left fielder, Steven Kwan, potentially playing in center field.

This has become a discussion according to manager Steven Vogt, “We’ve talked about it a few, just with how we’re comprised.”

With this potential move the Guardians are risking losing arguably the best left fielder in Major League Baseball. Kwan has an elite range and tracking ability. He has accumulated 68 defensive runs saved (DSR) and 26 Outs Above Average (OAA) in left field over his first four seasons. While some may look at this as an easy switch the Guards brass need to decide will the move to center field create a defensive gap in left field.

No Stranger to Patrolling Center Field

Kwan is no stranger to center field; he saw extensive time there while coming up through the minor leagues and during his time at Oregon State. In 2022, he also saw some time in center with the Guardians spanning across 30 innings.

Kwan has expressed an interest in playing center if it helps the ball club. “ If me being in center makes things easier for other guys to find some spots, I’m all in,” stated Kwan.

There isn’t a question that Kwan could not make the move to center field permanent and potentially be an All-Star, but the bigger question is does it create a defensive gap in left field. Kwan led the MLB for out fielders holding runners from advancing and thrown out runners trying to score. Especially at Progressive Field this is crucial with the green wall in left and left center. Being able to read the ball off the wall is something that that must be learned, Kwan obviously excels at that.

Options in Left Field

The Guardians have a plethora of outfielders in spring training with the large majority playing either right or left field. If the Kwan move to center happens your options are Nolan Jones, Daniel Schneemann and potentially CJ Kayfus.

Except for Jones and Kwan, the rest of the players are inexperienced at the major league level and inexperienced at reading the ball off the green wall in Progressive field. The difference of a correct and incorrect read is a single turned into a double or advancing a runner to third or allowing a go ahead run.

With the potential switch the risk does not outweigh the reward.