Two Big Takeaways From the Cleveland Guardians' Opening Day Win Over Seattle

The Cleveland Guardians have done it.

After weeks of speculating how Opening Day would go, especially with many players still being so new to the organization, the Guardians' roster banded together and were able to secure a victory.

On Thursday, March 26, the Guardians were able to rally behind outfield prospect Chase DeLauter to win, 6-4, in the team's first game of the 2026 MLB regular season. While many of the headlines are being dominated by DeLauter’s stellar two-home run performance, there are two other major takeaways from the Guardians’ outing.

Is Tanner Bibee Going to Be Okay?

Although Bibee gave up three home runs in his first game on the mound in 2026, he actually looked alright. He was utilizing a lot of different pitches to try and spread out his arsenal, with his final pitch count coming in at 78 on six different types of pitches.

His final line of Thursday night came in at four hits, three home runs and three earned runs given up, while walking two batters. However, he did strike out seven, showing good command when he wasn't tossing a heater right down the middle.

But when it looked like he was settling into the game as he hovered around 80 pitches, something didn't feel right.

The Cleveland coaching staff came out and immediately pulled him out of the game, turning to the bullpen to try and keep the game close. Fortunately, they would, but taking a starter out of the first game of the year due to injury is never a positive sign.

After the game concluded, Bibee spoke to the media and answered questions about how he was feeling.

“It was kind of off and on the entire time, and I think just kind of got to a point where… I felt like I couldn't really battle through it and give my best stuff," Bibee said. "So, I mean, I feel like it got to a point where I didn't want to hurt myself or hurt the team in turn.

“...I had all my tests in there, and I think I was strong in a good majority of them. So I feel like it's just… when I wake up tomorrow, see how it feels, if it feels worse or feels better.”

Some Tanner Bibee post game quotes on his exit due to right shoulder inflammation:



“I feel pretty good, obviously frustrated. But, I mean, I feel like I just didn't feel great on the mound during those warm ups, but a little better, so.”



“It was kind of off and on the entire… https://t.co/vXIA3DpVS1 — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) March 27, 2026

The Guardians will likely play it safe with the 27-year-old, as with the season just starting, they'd hate to lose out on one of the most important members of the starting rotation.

With the Guardians still amid a four-game set against the Mariners, followed by a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team cannot afford to be without Bibee. There may be a chance, if he has to end up on the injured list, that the Guardians jump right back to Logan Allen in Triple-A to come help out.

Rhys Hoskins Looked Great

Many questioned the Guardians' decision to go out and sign a right-handed first baseman this offseason. Not because he was a righty, something that the Guardians needed, but rather because over the past couple of seasons he had been struggling to find consistency.

Over the course of the 2024 and 2025 campaigns with the Milwaukee Brewers, he had slashed .223/.314/.418 for an OPS of .732. It wasn't necessarily good batting, but the Guardians saw something they liked.

And fortunately for them, it has already paid off.

In the Guardians' win, Hoskins was one of the players who, like DeLauter, provided the team with an extra spark at the plate. He went 3-for-3, with two singles and a double, all while also being able to score a run.

He also anchored first base well, showing very little signs of issues on the fielding side of his game.

Cleveland desperately needed a reliable No. 2 next to Kyle Manzardo, and it seems like they may have found their guy.