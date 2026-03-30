Two Reasons Why the Guardians Brought Kolby Allard up to the Major League Roster

The Cleveland Guardians have now made roster moves on back-to-back days.

Following the trading of outfielder prospect Johnathan Rodriguez to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for pitching prospect Carter Rustad, the Guardians' front office has decided to select the contract of LHP Kolby Allard, option RHP Colin Holderman to Triple-A and designate LHP Doug Nikhazy for assignment.

The #Guardians have optioned RHP Colin Holderman to Triple-A, while selecting the contract of LHP Kolby Allard from Columbus in the process.



They also designated LHP Doug Nikhazy for assignment. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) March 30, 2026

Cleveland's decision to shake up the roster following the team's four-game split series against the Seattle Mariners comes due to how apparent it was that the bullpen needed a bit of a reset.

Holderman wasn't looking terribly sharp, pitching to a 6.0 ERA across three innings. He also allowed two hits, two earned runs, a home run and two walks, while striking out just three batters.

Bringing in Allard, though, gives the team a much more reliable arm that can both start and relieve the roster. He also has experience in the big leagues, appearing in 33 games for the Guardians last season with an average ERA of 2.63.

So, Why Did They Decide to Call Him up Now, and What Will His Role Be With the Team in 2026?

Allard was signed to a minor league deal back on Monday, Feb. 2, adding him to the 2026 MLB Spring Training camp on a minor league deal. His contractual details include a non-rostered stipulation to his spring training invite.

In 13.1 innings pitched, with one start under his belt, he tossed a 4.05 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP. He also allowed a .224 batting average, with 10 strikeouts. He was solid, but the Guardians wanted to test the waters with some of the new signees they had brought in during the offseason.

Now, with a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers up next, they cannot afford to continue with the trial-and-error approach.

Allard also took on the Dodgers back in 2025, and actually looked really solid.

Across four innings pitched in a start, he allowed four hits and two earned runs, but struck out three batters. He did enough to keep the Guardians in the game before they would be able to pull away and win, 7-4. That game was also one of two he started for Cleveland.

With Tanner Bibee potentially still injured following his Opening Day outing, the Guardians' coaching staff may turn to Allard to start on Tuesday, March 31, in his place.

Familiarity is an important thing in baseball, and having a guy who at least somewhat held the two-time champions at bay is enough of a reason to call him up at this point in time.

Another reason why they could have brought him up is due to how reliable he was out of the bullpen last year.

Across 33 games pitched, he came in relief in 31, giving Cleveland a really strong level of late-game pitching. In 20 of 31 games played in relief, he didn't give up a single run.

At one point, he actually came in relief in the fourth inning of action, staying on the mound for the remainder of the game for the Guardians and only gave up one run. That game came against the Boston Red Sox, where the Guardians fell, 7-3. Although they did lose, Allard's presence and ability to eat innings was refreshing.

With the Guardians giving up a handful of runs in each game to Seattle, including multiple home runs as well, the trust from the front office is that Allard can keep opposing teams off the board.

The first opportunity to potentially see Allard in action for Cleveland should be on Tuesday, March 31, when the Guardians and Dodgers play in game two of the two sides' second series of 2026.

Hopefully, he can give the team a sigh of relief and provide them with consistent pitching while on the mound.