Guardians Rally in Ninth, 10th Innings to Take Road Series Against Tigers

Tanner Bibee's performance on Wednesday night directly led to the Cleveland Guardians pulling off a win.

“...Tanner, eight innings, did his job, kept us in that game," manager Stephen Vogt said. "We're having a tough time scoring runs for Tanner so far this year, but credit to our guys who stayed in it, didn't quit, got the 9th inning rally going. But Tanner was definitely the player of the game.”

On Wednesday, May 20, the Guardians took down the Detroit Tigers, 3-2, to improve the team's winning streak to five straight. They also now have officially won the four-game road series, taking the first three.

Such success wouldn't have been able to be found if it weren't for Bibee, who is still 0-6 on the campaign.

"Tanner got the win," Vogt said bluntly. "I mean, as much as he may not get it in the box score, but to give us eight innings and to keep us in that game, I mean, the one run was really his only blemish, the leadoff walk there, and they made him pay for it."

That's right, Bibee didn't get given a win on his stat sheet even though he lasted eight impressive innings on the mound. He allowed just four hits and one walk, giving up one earned run along the way. That lone run was in the bottom of the seventh, as a sacrifice fly from Matt Vierling brought in Kevin McGonigle.

May 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) delivers during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Initially, it looked like that lone run was going to be the difference maker, but in the top of the ninth, the Guardians were able to tie up the game.

With two runners in scoring position and one out, Patrick Bailey grounded out to second, which brought in Daniel Schneemann to tie up the game. The unlikely hero, Bailey, stepped up big for Cleveland in a moment where the lights were the brightest.

But Cleveland wasn’t exactly scot-free heading into extra innings. The Guardians still had to get through the bottom half of the inning without the Tigers walking things off.

The coaching staff turned to Erik Sabrowski, who, for the first time in quite a while, actually struggled. Across just three batters, he walked two and struck out one, before Colin Holderman entered with two runners on base.

He immediately shone, striking out the next two batters, forcing extras.

"It means the world to me, especially coming off a year like last year, just getting right, building confidence day by day, and it's got me to a good spot," Holderman said about the confidence the coaching staff had in him to play in the ninth. "Now we're just keeping it simple."

May 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Colin Holderman (35) delivers during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Since being called up, Holderman has completely turned his 2026 campaign around following struggles while in Seattle.

His season ERA now sits at a measly 1.50, while his WHIP of 0.72 shows just how incredible he has commanded the mound. He has allowed just nine total hits and four walks, striking out 21 batters.

I’ve sung Colin Holderman’s praises since he has returned to the big leagues.



Want a deeper look at his thoughts since retuning? I did a one-on-one interview with him here:https://t.co/psZ0te70Xs#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 21, 2026

Following Holderman’s game-saving effort, the offense made it count. Cleveland struck quickly in the 10th inning, as Angel Martínez ripped a sharp liner into right field for a leadoff triple, scoring Brayan Rocchio, the automatic runner, in the process.

It was his first triple and fourth for the team in total this season.

"Angel is off to an unbelievable start," Vogt said. "He's a really smart, good baseball player... and I told him, go hit a double, and he hit a triple instead."

Right after Martínez brought the Tigers' crowd to silence, José Ramírez, who had struck out three times earlier, rose to the occasion. He belted an RBI double to center field.

Closer Cade Smith entered a half inning later in the bottom of the 10th with the Guardians leading 3-1. He allowed a hit that plated a run, making it 3-2, but responded by recording three straight outs to end the game and seal the win for Cleveland.

The Guardians are now seven games above .500, sitting 29-22 on the year with a five-game winning streak and 3-0 lead in the series, heading into Thursday's mid-day outing.

And everything points towards this team keeping it's momentum going when they clash with the Tigers yet again at 1:10 p.m. EST.

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