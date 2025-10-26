What Carl Willis returning to Cleveland means for the Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians are likely at home wishing they were representing the American League in the World Series.
But as the Fall Classic rolls on, the Guardians can find solace in the fact that a key member of the organization is returning for another season.
According to reports, pitching coach Carl Willis will be returning to the Guardians for another season.
After the Guardians were eliminated by the Detroit Tigers in their thrilling three game Wild Card series, Willis took some time to consider his future. He did not take too long to come to a conclusion that returning to Cleveland would be in his best interest.
And his return will certainly be in the best interest of the ball club, also.
Willis is credited for coaching five Cy Young winners. CC Sabathia won the Cy Young in 2007 and Cliff Lee won the award in 2008. Shane Bieber took home the honors in 2020.
Throughout the rollercoaster 2025 season the Guardians just wrapped up, Tanner Bibee and Gavin Williams both emerged as legitimate aces. Bibee still struggles with the occasional home run pitch, but that subsided as the Guardians clawed back from their 15 game deficit to win the American League Central. Williams struggled with throwing too many pitches early in outings – prohibiting him from pitching deep into ballgames. By the end of the season, that was solved.
Bibee and Williams will remain cornerstones of Cleveland’s starting rotation moving into 2026. Even though the Guardians could likely be without Luis Ortiz due to his gambling investigation, Bibee and Williams are dominant enough anchors to hold down this rotation next year.
Bibee and Williams are both just 26 years old. As both young pitchers step into their primes, Willis will be around to coach them up into Cy Young candidates.
Looking at Cleveland’s farm system, their top five prospects are all position players. The Guardians certainly need some offensive contributors to support their always dominant pitching staff. But keeping Willis and his pitching ideologies around the organization will only help prospects like Khal Stephen, Parker Messick and Andrew Walters continue to develop.
In a world where Willis decided to walk away, many believed the Guardians could be in good hands if former Cy Young winner and current special pitching assistant Corey Kluber was promoted.
But Kluber just retired in 2024. He assumed his new role in May. He would have had massive shoes to fill if Willis retired, especially because pitching is the backbone of what makes this organization continue to click forward.
The Guardians will be lucky to return Willis to their staff. He will be 65 years old when Spring Training rolls around, but there is no denying that he remains at the top of his game.