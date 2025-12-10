Why Stephen Vogt committed to Brayan Rocchio for the 2026 MLB season

Brayan Rocchio took a couple of years to get comfortable, but it finally looks like he's ready to lock down the infield for the Cleveland Guardians.

When it mattered the most, Rocchio stepped up to the challenge. On the final day of the 2025 MLB regular season, the Guardians needed a win to lock down the No. 1 spot in the division, and in extra innings, the switch-hitting infielder was up to the plate. With the game on the line against the Texas Rangers, he squared up a pitch and sent it to the distance for a game-winning home run that solidified the Guardians' chance to compete in the MLB Postseason.

The 24-year-old finished the 2025 campaign with a career-best slashing line of .230/.290/.340 for an OPS of 630. He showed signs of growth at the plate, waiting on pitches and showcasing a knack for power at times, which were major improvements for him.

But, one of the other major storylines for the talented fielder was the decision to move him from shortstop to second base.

This decision didn't hinder his impact much, but he'd always been a shortstop in the minor league system and through his first two seasons in the majors.

On Tuesday, Dec. 9, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was asked about the growth of Rocchio and what his role with the team will look like in 2026. The two-time AL Manager of the Year provided insight into where Rocchio will play.

"I think we're gonna see Bryan (Rocchio) play a lot of shortstop at Spring," he said.

That decision seems like the best one for the team. Yes, last season they didn't have a true second baseman that could fill that hole, but this offseason the team has put an emphasis on finding someone to play that position so Rocchio can go back to where he best fits.

Across 232 games at short, he's put together a fielding percentage of .970, with 22 errors. While the statistics on his game aren't too bad, his film shows the ability to make plays that 99% of the rest of the league's infielders cannot make.

He consistently has moments where he saves outs for the team and keeps the Guardians in the game, just simply from his athleticism and speed to the ball.

Rocchio is still young. He deserves at least another two to three seasons to be given the reins of the Guardians' infield. If he's able to continue showing signs of development, he can be shaped into one of the best infielders, both with a bat or glove in hand, in the league.

As the MLB Winter Meetings continue, the Cleveland Guardians are expected to monitor situations for front offices around the league.

With a commitment to Rocchio and no doubt on the involvement of José Ramírez, the only real, important question mark sits on multi-time Golden Glove winner Steven Kwan. His name, yet again, has started to move around in trade discussions.

The 28-year-old is under team control through 2027, with many teams across MLB attempting to get their hands on the consistent batter and fielder. For now, though, it looks like the team is going to listen to offers but ultimately hang onto him for 2026.

The Rule 5 Draft is the next thing on the docket for the league, which takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 10.