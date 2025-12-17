Who are the top three players in the Cleveland Guardians' MLB Pipeline?

Entering the 2026 MLB season, the Cleveland Guardians have several intriguing prospects that could make their way up to the major league roster.

And on the team's pipeline are some eye-catching ball players.

Each player in the Guardians' MLB Pipeline has a chance to make their impact known in spring ball, which is just weeks away from starting.

The Guardians will begin MLB Spring Training in February, with the start of the major league season coming just a month later as the team opens up play against the Seattle Mariners on the road on Thursday, March 26.

But on a deeper level, who are the Top 3 prospects on the pipeline and what do they have to offer?

1. Travis Bazzana (2B) - ETA to the big leagues: 2026

Bazzana, a former No. 1 selection in 2024, is more than likely a few months away from making his major league debut. Outside of DeLauter, he's probably the closest on this list to having a real role in the majors.

In 2025, the left-handed hitter played for both the Triple-A and Double-A rosters for the Guardians, slashing a line of .245/.389/.424 for an OPS of .813. He hit 17 doubles, five triples and nine home runs for a total of 39 RBIs. He's got a knack for getting on base, flying around the base paths and hitting with power.

The 23-year-old will just have to show consistency with the Columbus Clippers before getting the call to make a trip to Cleveland. Eventually, he'll slot in nicely alongside infielder Brayan Rocchio.

2. Chase DeLauter (OF) - ETA to the big leagues: 2026

DeLauter's also a former high draft pick for the Guardians. He was taken with the No. 16 selection back in 2022, but due to injury, his development has taken quite a bit of time.

From the 2023 season through this past one, he's missed time for multiple left foot fractures, sports hernias, hamstring strains and even a sprained right big toe. But when healthy, he's electric.

This past season, he hit .278 in Triple-A with an impressive OPS of .859. He hit eight doubles and five home runs for 21 RBI, while also avoiding mistakes at the plate with 22 walks to 23 strikeouts. He's got a keen eye at the plate and he's patient, characteristics that are hard to teach. As the Guardians prepared to take on the Detroit Tigers in the postseason, the Guardians called him up, where he made his debut. He had some fielding blunders, but looked comfortable at the plate.

He will more than likely end up making his MLB regular-season debut on Opening Day in the coming months, but if not then, it shouldn't be much longer after that. He's the future of Cleveland's outfield and they are itching to get him out there.

3. Angel Genao (SS) - ETA to the big leagues: 2026

Genao's one of the youngest top prospects, not only in Cleveland, but in the entire league.

Born in 2004, the Guardians picked him out Dominican Republic back in 2021, before he made his debut in the United States in 2022. Since 2021, he's slashed .289/.366/.419 for an OPS of .785. Like the others on the pipeline, he just has that poise at the plate that sees him make very few mistakes.

Being a switch-hitter, Genao is proficient from both sides of the plate and has a good pop as a righty. He's quick, athletic and can field the ball nicely as well. In 2024, he grew as a base runner with 25 steals.

In all likelihood, the 21-year-old is probably two years away from being in the league. The current infielders are still trying to develop, and the room for Genao to make his debut is slim.