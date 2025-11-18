Why George Valera should be on the 2026 Opening Day roster for the Guardians

Its no secret that the Cleveland Guardians' outfield was borderline horrific in 2025.

The groups fielding wasn't bad, but their hitting certainly was.

They finished with a center field average OPS of .574 and a right field average of .605 OPS this past season. Outside of left fielder Steven Kwan, the outfield absolutely struggled, needing a pretty big uptick in production moving into the upcoming 2026 season.

Fortunately, Cleveland does have a pretty large variety of prospective players who can make an impact if they develop well this offseason.

“We have a number of options, young players, that we'd like to give opportunities to,” President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti said. “But if there is that right external acquisition that we think makes sense for us, we'll pursue it.”

One of those prospects who, if given an opportunity to shine, can potentially excel is center fielder George Valera. He might be exactly what the team needs in a left-handed bat.

In his first year with the major league roster, he actually looked really comfortable both at the plate and in the field. He played in 16 games, good enough for 41 at-bats where he knocked nine hits, two doubles and two home runs while tacking on five RBIs. What made Valera so interesting is his power hitting, something he displayed with his .415 slugging percentage.

He finished 2025 with an OPS of .748.

In minor league ball before being called up this season, the 25-year-old slashed .318/.388/.550 for a high OPS of .938. He also smashed 10 doubles and seven home runs, yet again showcasing his knack for belting the ball.

That power and consistency at the plate alone is what Cleveland needs from its outfield.

Both outfielders, Will Brennan and Nolan Jones, who have struggled with the team the past few seasons, have never been able to bring reliable power to the plate for the Guardians. Valera has the chance to give the team what they couldn't: game-changing strength.

His career has been full of ups and downs, but the once highly-touted prospect is finally having a shot at being in the major league.

By 2026's Opening Day, Valera should be the man in center field for the Guardians.

The only question now turns to who would be alongside him.

In recent weeks, Golden Glove-winner Kwan has entered back into trade conversations. Many have linked Kwan with the back-to-back World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the rumor mill.

If Cleveland would be to move on from the experience and talent of Kwan, they would be forced to restart their outfield even further. Hopefully, a movement of Kwan doesn't happen, and instead they continue to build up the youthful talent around him.

Valera should be a focus for the team in 2026 and if he takes ahold of his chance to succeed, Kwan might finally have a No. 2 alongside him.