How Guardians Prospect Travis Bazzana Performed in His First World Baseball Classic

Travis Bazzana's debut at the World Baseball Classic was memorable.

He went 2-for-4 at the plate, crushing a home run, while also tacking on great defensive plays to help push Team Australia to a win against Chinese Taipei. But following that stellar start, the reality that Bazzana's still just a young, developing prospect set back in.

On Monday, March 9, Australia and Bazzana were eliminated from the WBC in a crushing defeat to Korea, 7-2. The loss pushed them out of contention for making an appearance in bracket play, with Japan and Korea being the two teams moving on.

In the loss, Bazzana was okay, going 1-for-4 from the plate with yet again a couple of nice stops on the fielding side of the ball. Australia as a whole, though, never really seemed to have a chance. They were good, but the pitching was inconsitent and it felt like the bats never really got flowing until it was too late in games.

Following the country's elimination from the WBC, Australia manager Dave Nilsson said that Bazzana had a great tournament. He also confirmed that Bazzana was upset in the locker room following the defeat.

He said that the former No. 1 overall selection of the Cleveland Guardians should be "proud" of what he did at the WBC, "Because he didn't come here for himself, he came here for Australia."

Before even setting foot on the diamond for his home country, it was obvious that Bazzana had waited his entire life for an experience like this. Win or lose, he was going to take in the entire experience and savor it.

"Growing up, I always looked ahead and kind of had a vision of things I wanted to do in this game, and this was a big part of it," Bazzana said, leading up to Australia's opener. "Young me would be dreaming of (this), and now it's here.

"Just got to make the most of it."

He finished the tournament going 3-for-16 from the plate with two singles and a home run, good enough for two RBI. He also drew one walk and struckout three times.

Bazzana's Momentum Moving Forward

Now, the hope is that the talented prospect can continue to build himself up as the 2026 regular season approaches. An appearance in the big leagues is the goal, but starting off strong wherever he is, even if it's in Triple-A, is important.

His single to start the tournament came off the bat at 102.8 mph, showing good contact and speed off the pitch, while his home run, going 383 feet, gave a glimpse into that out-of-nowhere power that has always been a part of his game.

Seeing that on an international stage gives the Guardians' front office and coaching staff more reassurance that there's something in the tank for Bazzana that's slowly being unlocked.

It would've been nice to see Bazzana continue to compete on the grand stage of the WBC, but the loss allows him to return to the Guardians and finish off spring training. He'll have a chance to showcase what type of learning experiences he had competing for Australia and how it'll help grow his game in the States.

Currently, Bazzana is listed on the Guardians Spring Breakout Game roster, making it likely that there will be another spotlight to see his talent under before the start of the 2026 regular season.