Why the Guardians' First Three Series Could Shape the Rest of The 2026 Season

There won't be much wiggle room for the Cleveland Guardians to begin the 2026 MLB season.

They'll be thrown directly into one of the tougher opening stretches in baseball, facing three playoff-calibre teams in the first three series.

How the Guardians perform during that stretch will play a significant role in how the team's confidence moves into the rest of the campaign.

On Thursday, March 26, Cleveland will kickstart the new season with a four-game road series against the Seattle Mariners, before traveling south down the West Coast to face the two-time defending champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, for three games.

Fortunately, they'll then return to The Land for the home opener against the Chicago Cubs, slated for Friday, April 3, with first-pitch set for 4:10 p.m. EST.

Right away, that's a big challenge for the Guardians to attempt to overcome.

If the Guardians can come away with even five to six wins over the first 10 games of the season, it'll be a major success. Each of these teams is going to show just how competitive the Guardians are going to be able to be in 2026.

Season Opener Against Seattle

The Mariners have slowly but surely become more consistent over the past couple of campaigns. Back in 2025, they finished 90-72, marking the fifth straight year with 85 wins or more.

While they lost in the ALCS, they're still a team to beat in 2026.

They return a core group of stars in catcher Cal Raleigh, outfielder Julio Rodriguez and outfielder Randy Arozarena. Those three combined for nearly 500 hits, 87 doubles, 119 home runs and 296 RBI last season.

On the mound, they'll also still have their top three starting arms in ERA, WHIP and WAR from 2026.

Cleveland's young roster is going to be tested quickly, and it won't get any easier just a series later.

Onto the Defending Champs

Well, it's hard to say this team got worse.

If anything, they got a lot better.

The front office of the Dodgers was able to lock down three key players: right-handed pitcher Edwin Díaz, outfielder Kyle Tucker and infielder Miguel Rojas.

Díaz was the top arm on the market, posting a 1.63 ERA and 0.874 WHIP across 62 games last season. Rojas announced 2026 will be the final campaign in his MLB journey, signing a one-year deal with the defending champs. He will likely serve a bench role again with the club.

Tucker, on the other hand, is another big pickup for the offense. His four-straight All-Star honors and career slashing line of .273/.358/.507 shows just how good he really is.

The Dodgers did lose right-hander Kirby Yates, but his subtraction from the roster should have very little of an impact.

After all, the Los Angeles Dodgers still boast a star-studded roster that has surpassed 100 wins in three of the last five seasons, with the other two campaigns still resulting in World Series championships.

Cleveland should be ready for the pitching of Los Angeles, which is something that could immediately rattle the young and somewhat inexperienced bats.

A Surging Young Team

Returning to Progressive Field after an incredibly tough start to the year on the West Coast will be a nice breath of fresh air for the Guardians.

However, the Cubs are certainly capable of making noise in the National League and will be no pushover, especially early in the year.

After going 92-70 last season, they got a bit better in the offseason, adding first baseman Alex Bregman and righty Edward Cabrera.

Bregman's known for finding success, having won two World Series titles, all while also snagging individual fielding and batting awards.

While they did lose Tucker, who's with the Dodgers now, the roster is still very well-rounded. Youngster Pete Crow-Armstrong will be the team's X-Factor, and after looking incredible in the World Baseball Classic, he'll likely begin the MLB season with plenty of confidence and momentum.

It's tough to see these three teams that Cleveland will face add so many valuable players to either the plate or the mound, while the Guardians themselves stayed very quiet during the offseason.

The only hope is that the 2025 "Guards Ball" mentality can roll into the upcoming campaign and help guide them to some early-season magical wins.

The Guardians will no doubt learn an awful lot about themselves during those first few series of the 2026 campaign.