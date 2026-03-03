Why the Cleveland Guardians Farm System Is Set to Steal the Spotlight in 2026

The Cleveland Guardians have had their fair share of struggles so far in the 2026 MLB Spring Training window.

But through it all, which saw the team win the first four games straight before dropping the next eight of nine, the Guardians' farm system has impressed at the plate. Countless prospects are dominating when given the chance to swing for the fences, with many making cases to receive a chance in the big leagues in the coming years.

Against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, Feb. 28, the Guardians fell behind quickly by three runs, but stormed back with a run in the third and three in the seventh inning. Those runs were helped secure by numerous individuals, but one who stood out to light a spark was first baseman Ralphy Velazquez.

He doubled in back-to-back innings, the seventh and eighth, delivering the team a bit of power at the plate.

He's coming off a 2025 campaign that saw him jump from the High-A Lake County Captains to Double-A Akron, where his productivity didn't decline at all.

He slashed an impressive .265/.342/.497 average on the season for an OPS of .839. Not only is he bringing power, but also composure with 52 walks to 104 strikeouts, striking out twice to every one time he walks.

If he and others can keep doing what they have been in spring training, and during their stints in the minors, it's going to create good conversations for the front office to have. The team currently has power hitter Kyle Manzardo and a recent veteran acquisition at first, Rhys Hoskins, but Velazquez has certainly inserted himself into the conversation of future plans.

Others Thriving Like Velazquez

While Velazquez himself is grabbing the spotlight, countless other youngsters have been really fun to watch in spring training.

"Our young guys have had quality at-bats all spring... really all our guys have," Vogt said when reflecting on the strong start from so many youngsters, including Velazquez. "It's always fun when those guys get hits and put some runs on the board.... I thought we put a lot of pressure on them, fought our way back into the game, which is always fun."

One of the obvious ones is outfielder Chase DeLauter, who will likely not be considered a prospect for much longer, with a major league debut set for early 2026. If he doesn't end up on the Opening Day roster, he will be called up before summer hits. He currently has five hits, two doubles and one home run through three games.

Alongside DeLauter, outfielders Jaison Chourio, George Valera, Petey Halpin and Angel Martinez all have five hits as well. Each is itching for a chance in the big leagues, with Valera, Halpin and Martinez playing together back in 2025. Chourio, on the other hand, hasn't brought much power but has been super consistent.

Ahead of them all, though, is Kahlil Watson, an outfielding prospect who's turned the heads of many within the organization. He has a team-high six hits, two doubles and one triple, with only two strikeouts and one walk drawn.

It's nice to see so many players thriving, but it certainly shows just how clauged the outfield is set to be for years to come. The only hope now is that many of these prospects can continue this pace forward and not take any steps backward.

The Guardians' next time they take the mound will be on Tuesday, March 3, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The last time the two battled in spring training, the Dodgers dominated and halted the team's momentum.