Offensive Struggles Put Guardians' AL Central Hopes in the Rearview Mirror

Well, that didn't go how the Cleveland Guardians had hoped it would.

And unfortunately, yet again, the offense let the team down.

On Thursday, August 13, the Detroit Tigers played host to the Guardians from Comerica Park, downing them 3-0 in the series finale. Posting just a measly four hits and one walk drawn across nine frames, the Guardians dropped their fourth-straight series.

Reflecting on the recent struggles the team has gone through, manager Stephen Vogt said that the clubhouse isn't deterred. Even though results haven't ended up going the right way, the guys on the diamond are still showing up ready to play every day.

"Yeah, our guys are showing up ready to win every day, and that's all we can do," Vogt said to reporters in Detroit. "Keep our heads down, keep working, and show up ready to win. The wins are going to come. We just we just have to stay positive. We can't allow any outside negativity to get into our heads.

"So for us, it's stay positive, keep working, and win games."

(Via #Guardians Audio) Stephen Vogt to reporters in Detroit on the clubhouse atmosphere during this rough stretch:



"Yeah, our guys are showing up ready to win every day, and that's all we can do. Keep our heads down, keep working, and show up ready to win. The wins are going to… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) August 13, 2026

While it's nice to hear that the Guardians haven't thrown in the towel, especially considering they are still just a few games out from the top spot in the standings, it's obvious that things aren't looking good right now.

Since the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, where the front office went out and made four trades to better the major league squad, they have only won two games. That's just not going to cut it.

The only Guardians to get on base with hits in Thursday's defeat were rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter, who logged two base knocks, and Angel Martinez and Brayan Rocchio. Veteran third baseman José Ramírez drew the team's lone walk.

The odd part about the Guardians’ showing at the plate was that they didn’t strike out at all. Instead, they often made weak contact that resulted in easy outs for the Tigers’ defense.

One of the Guardians who is most known for failing to put a lot of power behind his swings, often ending up embodying that GuardsBall mentality the team has embraced the past few years, Steven Kwan, shared that the team is using last year's run to keep their heads high.

"Yeah, I think it's always goes back to perspective," Kwan said. "Last year, I think, was just way worse. So I think we always just kind of zoom out and just be like, 'Well, it could be worse, and it was worse, and we made it out of that, so'. If we can make out of whatever we did last year, this is going to be nothing. It still sucks. Sucks to find out why these things are happening. But I think mentally, we still stay dialed.

"It's never one of those things where we feel like we're down and out. It's just gonna recollect, and it's a nice time to go home. And you know, anything can happen once you go back home."

Aug 11, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kwan has been one of Cleveland's hottest bats recently, reaching base in 27 straight games up until Thursday.

And while that streak unfortunately ended, his confidence and momentum at the plate have a chance to still carry this team through its rough patch. Across his last 30 outings, Kwan is batting .398 with a near 1.0 OPS, all while drawing 17 walks to 13 strikeouts.

Looking to put the past few series behind them, the Guardians are back in action on Friday, August 14, from Progressive Field. They will play host to the San Diego Padres for a weekend three-game set.