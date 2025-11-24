Why the Cleveland Guardians should target this blockbuster free agent

The Cleveland Guardians need to make a splash in the offseason.

After an up and down, inconsistent 2025 campaign, the front office needs to make a move to bolster the roster in a number of areas. However, one position group that drastically needs a major improvement is the outfield.

And fortunately, a top talent just entered free agency late last week.

On Friday, Nov. 21, it was announced that the Texas Rangers declined to tender a contract to outfielder Adolis García. The 32-year-old was a part of the Rangers' 2023 World Series run, where he was named ALCS MVP, but just two years removed, is now looking for a new place to continue his career.

Adolis García, 2-time All-Star, 2023 ALCS MVP and World Series champion, has been non-tendered by the Texas Rangers and is now a free agent. pic.twitter.com/BJZyJ1aX7u — MLB (@MLB) November 21, 2025

The Guardians could be a perfect fit for García to get a fresh start and remain in a competitive organization.

Cleveland finished last season with a first-place spot in the AL Central, marching back down from a 15.5-game deficit to overtake the Detroit Tigers on the final day of the regular season. That competitiveness is something Cleveland wants to maintain, but situations like that are hard to come by and rarely end up going to positive way.

Bringing García to The Land would help to heighten the Guardians' roster heading into 2026.

This past season, the two-time All-Star and Golden Glove winner slashed .227/.271/.394 for an OPS of .665. Over the past two seasons, his general slashing lines have taken a slight dip, but he's driven in 140 runs and crushed 44 home runs.

This power-hitting is exactly what Cleveland needs, especially if they want to capitalize on the prime of superstar switch-hitting third baseman, José Ramírez.

The team's current outfielding unit, minus Steven Kwan, is certainly not suitable to be competitive night in and night out. García's experience and power would help take the weight off the rest of the lineup, especially with many young prospects still trying to find their footing and adapt to the major league game.

His style of play, both at the plate and in the field, is very similar to what the Guardians are trying to get from George Valera, a prospect who just finally started to get a chance with the major league roster in 2025. García would have a chance to serve as a mentor to him as well.

So, what would it cost to bring in a player like García?

If the Rangers were to have tendered García a contract, they would have ben on the hook for a salary around $12 million. Obviously, with some recent struggles in general plate production, Texas' front office wanted to go another direction.

But for Cleveland, they may as well take the risk and see what Garcia can do.

They'd be looking at anywhere from $8-12 million to bring in the 32-year-old, which isn't a bad value for what his power provides. On any given pitch, Garcia can change the trajectory of an outing, a bat that Cleveland desperately needs.

Leaving the 2025 season, Cleveland's total payroll ranked 25th, with its active payroll coming in at 26th. That means they easily have the space to make a move for Garcia.

With the offseason continues to chug on forward, the Guardians will certainly keep monitoring the free agent market and trade block as they look to make improvements heading into the upcoming campaign.