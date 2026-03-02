Why This Non-Obvious Cleveland Guardians Player Has Real Roster Leverage

As March rolls in, we're reminded that the excitement of baseball season is just around the corner, kicking off at the end of the month.

The Cleveland Guardians have several roster decisions to address in the coming month, and one player stands out who might secure a spot thanks to his positional flexibility.

Why Gabriel Arias could have roster flexibility this season

Infielder Gabriel Arias has played a role for the Guardians over the past three seasons and could be in line to start at shortstop or second base on Opening Day.

The Guardians acquired Arias in a six-player trade back in August 2020, which involved sending star pitcher Mike Clevinger to the San Diego Padres. However, Arias has yet to meet expectations and could be on his way out soon. One factor that might keep him around a bit longer is that he doesn't just play middle infield.

Although he has taken on the middle infielder role over the past few seasons, he is also capable of playing third base or even first base —something that fellow middle infielder Brayan Rocchio cannot provide.

The expectation this season is that Guardians' top second-base prospect, Travis Bazzana, will be called up to the majors by Cleveland, leaving either Rocchio or Arias without a home.

Arias could still have a home if Bazzana comes up this season

If Roochio takes over as the starting shortstop with Bazzana at second, it could allow the Guardians to keep Arias on the roster. This way, they could use him as a utility player, giving him the flexibility to play throughout the infield and also as a possible designated hitter.

Another factor that could keep Arias in Cleveland for an extended period is that he has exhausted his minor league options. If the Guardians decide to send Arias back to the minors, he would be designated for assignment, removed from the 40-man roster, and placed on waivers for other teams to claim.

The Guardians likely don't want to designate Aris for an assignment until they absolutely have to. Cleveland hardly likes to part with its prospects or young players unless it's necessary, and it's probably not ready to give up on Arias just yet.

The Guardians have been rolling out Arias and Rocchio in the middle infield spots over the last few seasons. However, there might be a change this year if Bazzana makes his MLB debut.