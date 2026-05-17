Rocchio, Bazzana Continue Building Chemistry in Middle Infield as Season Progresses

Looking back on the start of the 2025 season, the middle infield was a major question mark for the Cleveland Guardians.

It felt like, from an outside view, that the team had no real identity yet. No real path ahead that made sense.

But just a year removed from a situation that seemed concerning, the Guardians have built what could someday be the best tandem in baseball. After calling up former No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 draft, Travis Bazzana, the club has seen him mesh well with shortstop Brayan Rocchio.

And through the ebs and flows of getting settled, they have looked reliable.

"Yeah, it's great," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt started. "You see Rocchio pushing him during practice. You see them talking constantly, working on different angles, different communications. We saw some kind of growing pains early on balls up the middle, but we really haven't seen that as of late, and, you know, anytime you have a double play combo, it takes time to get used to each other.

"It takes time to, you don't have that sixth sense of where the other one is quite yet, but they're working on that and starting to feel that really well."

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on how the chemistry has grown between Brayan Rocchio and Travis Bazzana as the weeks have gone on:



"Yeah, it's great. You see Rocchio pushing him during practice. You see them more talking constantly, working on different angles, different… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 17, 2026

Not only are they working well together defensively, but both have been providing excellent play at the plate.

Rocchio's Dominance at the Plate

Rocchio's slashing line has jumped to .277/.357/.372 for an OPS of .729. He has 41 hits, which is good enough for the second most on the team, while also contributing five doubles and three home runs.

Being in the No. 9 spot in the lineup, there are not normally many times when a player in that spot has a chance to step up and send runners home. However, Rocchio has been presented with many opportunities with runners in scoring position this season, and has stepped up a good chunk of the time.

He currently has 25 RBI, which trails just Chase DeLauter for the most on the team.

May 7, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) bats during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"I mean, what Brayan's been through, since I've been here... he plays a full season, and then gets options the next year, and he really, since he's been back from Columbus last year, his work ethic, he wants to be the best," Vogt said when reflecting on the growth from Rocchio. "I know Rugy [Rouglas Odor] challenges him, our hitting team challenges him. Tony Arnott has challenged him daily to be the hardest worker in the league, and we're really starting to see that pay off for Rocchio.

"But his two-strike approach, the way he's hit with runners in scoring position, we couldn't ask for more."

Bazzana Brings Balance

While Rocchio is smacking the ball in gaps in the defense, especially when guys are just a stop or two away from being home, Bazzana is bringing a nice sense of balance to the lineup.

Primarily being slotted in the fifth through seventh spots in the lineup, the 23-year-old has settled in nicely since his call-up. He has found ways to get on base with both hits and walks, posting 13 knocks in 55 at-bats, drawing 12 walks along the way.

His slashing line, while still young, see's him currently post .236/.391/.309 for a .700 OPS.

“I think with the way he was swinging the bat in Triple-A, and with the need on the team, we kind of need a little jolt," Vogt said back in late April. "I think we have a lot of people working and evaluating and doing those kinds of things and it was a consensus that it was time."

But what makes him special isn't just what he does at the plate, but what he does when he gets on base. He currently has seven stolen bases, placing him just behind Rocchio, Angel Martinez and Jose Ramírez for the most on the team.

Rocchio and Bazzana still have aways to go before they are deemed reliably impactful, as both still look to settle into their young careers.

But they are on the right track to take over the organization's infield when Ramírez's eventual exit from the game comes.