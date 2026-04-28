Cleveland Guardians Plug in Travis Bazzana as Stephen Vogt Says Team ‘Seeks a Jolt'

After 135 games of minor league ball, the Cleveland Guardians' front office has seen enough.

Travis Bazzana will be officially making his major league debut.

On Tuesday, April 28, the Guardians' front office officially announced that former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft, Travis Bazzana, would make his big league debut and suit up for the team against the Tampa Bay Rays.

When reflecting on the decision to give Bazzana his first taste of major league ball, manager Stephen Vogt said that the team playing at Progressive Field needed a bit of a spark.

“I think with the way he was swinging the bat in Triple-A, and with the need on the team, we kind of need a little jolt," Vogt said. "I think we have a lot of people working and evaluating and doing those kinds of things and it was a consensus that it was time.”

Vogt on Bazzana's arrival: “I think with the way he was swinging the bat in Triple-A, and with the need on the team, we kind of need a little jolt. I think we have a lot of people working and evaluating and doing those kinds of things and it was a consensus that it was time.” — Chris AssenheimerC-T (@CAwesomeheimer) April 28, 2026

Before being called up, Bazzana was producing some of the best outings of his minor league career. He was hitting with power, consistently getting on base and avoiding chasing pitches. He comes to the big leagues with a Triple-A slashing line of .287/.422/.511 and 13 extra-base hits.

With infielder Juan Brito struggling to find a rhythm at the plate since his promotion just over three weeks ago, the Guardians knew they needed to find a more reliable second baseman.

Not only was Brito not providing much at the plate, batting just .176, but he had also made a few blunders at second base and cost the Guardians runners on the bases.

Bazzana's not the flashiest or most dynamic fielder, but he showed reliability at the position when down in the minors. While warming up on Tuesday, Bazzana had shown off that true second-base talent, making routine plays and getting comfortable on the diamond.

WATCH: Former No. 1 overall pick Travis Bazzana warms up before his big league debut with the #Guardians.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/nyaxBB75Wv — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) April 28, 2026

Across 120 games at second in the minors, he made just seven total errors and posted a fielding percentage of .984.

In all likelihood, he will have a couple of blips at the plate and in the field; that's just the nature of the game, especially for a 23-year-old. But if his track record shows anything, it's that his passion for the game and desire to get better will help him write his wrongs.

"It's the beautiful part of it," Bazzana said when asked about the high expectations that have been placed on him. "I have worked really hard to be in a place where there is expectations and pressure... I have always wanted the most for myself, growing up and now. Any expectations that are out there, I have just as great for myself. So I will hold myself to that... go out there and be me, play hard and be the best version of myself."

With Brito sent back down to Columbus, the second base spot is wide open for Bazzana to lock down for the foreseeable future. His first chance to impress is on Tuesday night in a date with the Rays.

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