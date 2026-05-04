Stephen Vogt Returned to Face Former Team as Guardians Take Series in Sacramento

It’s hard to imagine that Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, at just 28 years old, ever thought he would one day be coaching against the very team he was playing for.

Back in 2013, Stephen Vogt made his first major league appearance with the Oakland Athletics. He made a quiet impact on both sides of the ball while also providing some pop at the plate, recording 11 extra-base hits in 47 games.

He would end up staying with the Athletics organization for six total campaigns, spanning from 2013 through 2017, before returning in 2022 for his final season as a player.

And on Friday, May 1, Vogt came back to The Golden State for a three-game series against the Athletics, this time as a two-time American League Manager of the Year as the head man of the Guardians.

Leading the Guardians, Vogt guided the team to a 2-1 record while in Sacramento, winning Friday and Saturday's outings convincingly. While the team wasn't able to find a victory on Sunday, falling 7-1, he ended up receiving an ovation from the crowd in attendance at Sutter Health Park.

"Yeah, that was nice," Vogt said about the crowd support. "That was a nice little tribute. I'll always love Oakland. I'll always love our time there. The A's organization has been incredible to my family and me."

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on the ovation he got from the crowd in Sacramento on Sunday:



"Yeah, that was nice. That was a nice little tribute. I'll always love Oakland. I'll always love our time there. The A's organization has been incredible to my family and me."



Vogt… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 3, 2026

Vogt's journey to becoming a big-league manager came quickly.

Just under two years removed from his final major league at-bat, where he bashed a home run, coming in a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Oct. 5, 2022, Vogt joined the Guardians as the team's skipper on Nov. 6, 2023.

He became the organization's 45th manager in franchise history, following up the legendary Terry Francona.

In the process, he became the fastest individual to go from player to manager since 1988 and just the 30th whose first game as a manager was within two years of a season as a player.

When Stephen Vogt went deep in his final MLB at-bat. pic.twitter.com/QGZDUl14Yz — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) March 19, 2026

While that alone is impressive, returning back to where he spent much of his career in baseball had to have been even much more of a crazier experience.

While that alone is impressive, returning to the place where he spent much of his career had to be an even crazier experience. Going from player to manager, and then coaching against the very team he once played for, is a full-circle moment few ever get to live out.

It wasn't the first time, though, that he had gone up against the Athletics, as the very first season he was declared manager, 2024, he beat them 3-1 in a four-game set to open the year.

“I thought, ‘Holy smokes, we start in Oakland,’” Vogt said back in the 2023 offseason. “That’s going to be such an emotional moment. I grew up close to there, I have a ton of friends and family, and to hear your name announced on a field for the first time as a manager in Oakland with an opportunity to get your first win -- first few wins -- it’s going to be such a full-circle moment and another sign that this is where I’m supposed to be.”

However, playing in Sacramento had to have had a deeper emotional tie, mainly due to it being the first place he was truly given a chance to show his worth.

After being designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2013, the Athletics swooped in and gave him a chance, assigning him to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. That's where he began his career with the Athletics organization.

Now, following an exciting time in Sacramento that saw 23 runs scored across three games, Vogt will just hope that the team he is now guiding can continue stringing together wins and finding success.

"I'm really proud of the way we played this weekend, and we've got to keep that rolling," Vogt said on Sunday.