Steven Kwan Moving Out of Leadoff Spot Could Spark 2026 Bounce Back

For the first time since 2022, Steven Kwan is not batting leadoff.

On Saturday, May 16, the Cleveland Guardians are shaking things up for four-time Golden Glove award winner Steven Kwan. The left fielder turned center fielder has begun the 2026 campaign on a rocky note from the plate.

Across 42 games played and 159 total at-bats, the lefty has only knocked 32 balls into play, seven of which have been for extra bases. He has also drawn just 23 walks. With all of that added up, he is posting just a .201/.308/.258 slashing line for an OPS of .566.

Needing the 28-year-old to return back to the form he used to display at the plate, manager Stephen Vogt and the rest of the coaching staff deemed a change was necessary.

As the Guardians take on the Cincinnati Reds for game two of the Ohio Cup, Kwan will be pushed down the lineup to the No. 6 spot. In his place, super utility Daniel Schneemann will look to lock down the top spot.

A Change Was Needed... But Vogt Was Apprehensive

Just a few weeks back, Vogt mentioned that he wasn't quite sure what was going on with Kwan. He initially believed it was just a tough month, something that happens in baseball to nearly every player.

"I don't know if we can pinpoint anything," Vogt said back on April 27. "I think Kwany's had a tough month. I'd chalk it up to that. You look at anybody's season, they're going to have a tough month. It doesn't matter who you are..."

"Kwany's had a tough month... Chalk it up to that"#Guardians Stephen Vogt was ask if he could pinpoint anything related to Steven Kwan's lower exit velocity. Says they have also talked about being more aggressive.#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/uEqMWLRDFu — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) April 27, 2026

But for the last three weeks since, there hasn't been any sign of improvement.

If anything, Kwan has looked even weaker at the plate, with his mental game becoming incredibly impactful. Prior to a game against the Los Angeles Angels this past week, news came out that Kwan had been struggling, even before making it to the plate. He had said that he was going into at-bats, feeling like he was already down in the count, 0-2.

That led to him starting to "swing his way out of a slump," which was recently noted by Jensen Lewis on the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show. He gave insight into how, when players who are struggling go into at-bats with poor numbers, they start chasing and reaching on pitches.

What the heck is wrong with Steven Kwan? #GuardsBall



"When you're trying to swing your way out of a slump that is the worst thing you can do."



- @JLEWFIFTY



Watch the full episode! https://t.co/cn11G2B56d pic.twitter.com/sxNzVNrYwi — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) May 13, 2026

The hope is that moving him down will allow him to have less pressure. Instead of being the go-to guy to start games off or push the team through a comeback, he is just a piece of a puzzle that Cleveland's trying to put together.

Eventually, maybe down the line, Kwan will return to the leadoff spot. But for now, it seems Vogt and the rest of the staff have made a good decision to protect his mental game and also put the team in the best position to win.

The Reds and Guardians clash at 6:10 p.m EST from Progressive Field.