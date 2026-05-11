Steven Kwan's Struggles at the Plate Not a Concern For Guardians Coaching Staff

Steven Kwan just isn't doing his job right now: getting on base.

The leadoff batter for the Cleveland Guardians has begun the 2026 MLB regular season on a tough note, posting 31 hits in 149 at-bats, which brings him to a season batting average of .208, all while drawing 19 walks.

In the series against the Minnesota Twins this past weekend, Kwan went 2-for-12 from the plate with two walks and two strikeouts. He did have a double, just his sixth of the campaign, which made him look like he was starting to come around, but he wasn't able to turn that into continued momentum.

Following the early-season struggles, the thought of changing his role in the lineup has begun to carry more weight. If Cleveland really wants to stay competitive and get the most out of the bats they are putting up to the plate, should Kwan be moved down in the lineup?

Acting manager Tony Arnerich answered that question, asked by MLB.com's Tim Stebbins, in a pregame press conference on Monday, May 11, just hours before the team was set to take on the Los Angeles Angels from home.

Arnerich, who is still filling in for a sick Stephen Vogt, spoke to the decision to keep Kwan in the leadoff spot, even though he continues to struggle.

"Yeah, I mean, Kwan, he's been a really good player for a good amount of time, and so we don't doubt that he's got to come out of it," Arnerich said. "He's working, he's doing the right things, and he's having good at-bats. You've got to trust guys, and I think right now that's what we're doing. We're trusting that he's the player he is because he's a really good player, and we believe in him wholeheartedly. So, no, that's not on the table right now.

"Right now we want him to be the best leadoff hitter in the league and go be himself, which he's working and doing the right things, and we believe he's going to be there."

#Guardians acting manager Tony Arnerich on the decision to keep Steven Kwan in the leadoff spot and not move him around yet in the lineup:



"You've got to trust guys, and I think right now that's what we're doing. We're trusting that he's the player he is because he's a really… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 11, 2026

Arnerich is right, though. Historically, Kwan has been a good hitter for the Guardians and isn't someone who is expected to keep spiraling downward.

In each of his big-league seasons, not including 2026, he has posted a 3.2 bWAR or higher. He's currently averaging a slashing line of .277/.348/.382 for an OPS worth .731. None of that is eye-popping, but in the leadoff spot, you really are just asking the guy to get on base.

And he's been able to do that in the past.

He also has just seven more strikeouts than walks in his entire career, a clip seeing 259 walks to 266 strikeouts. Back in 2022 and 2024, he finished with more walks than strikeouts, a testament to his ability to see pitches and give the rest of the lineup a chance to get used to what will be coming their way.

Cleveland isn't just going to give up on a four-time Golden Glove award winner and someone who, in years past, had been one of their most reliable hitters.

While it may frustrate some that the coaching staff isn't willing to push things around yet, the trust that they have in their players shows just how good of a culture the team has in place. Now, Kwan just has to start getting his bat in a groove to end the negative discourse surrounding his spot in the lineup.

The Guardians and Angels will begin a three-game series at 6:10 p.m. EST on Monday night.