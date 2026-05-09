From Down Under to Over the Wall: Travis Bazzana Belts First Major League Home Run

A swing, a crack of a bat and a ball lands just outside of the bullpen.

Instead of flipping his bat, throwing his arms up in the air and showboating, 23-year-old Travis Bazzana shouts to himself, puts his head down and rounds the bases.

It's class and excitement, combined into one.

On Friday, May 8, Bazzana blasted his first major league home run in the bottom of the first inning in an outing against the Minnesota Twins. Just 90 feet away from him at first base was future Hall of Famer José Ramírez, a player whose career Bazzana can hopefully someday emulate.

"He's a great ball player," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said about Bazzana postgame. "All of our young guys are out here contributing and pushing the pace of the game, doing a phenomenal job. And it's a really fun night for Travis to have his first homer.

"And then obviously... beat out the fielders choice and stole two bags."

Travis Bazzana BELTS one to deep right-center field and the #Guardians jump up, 4-0, in the first inning!



It’s Bazzana’s first big-league home run, going 427 feet. #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/1C4zBjRgpf — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 8, 2026

With the help of Bazzana's two-run shot that went over 420 feet to right-center field, the Guardians were able to go on to take down the Twins, 6-4.

After the game concluded, Bazzana was showered in beer by his teammates, however, he wasn't sure if it was Foster's or not, a popular Australian lager.

"I heard that's the hot tip is close your eyes," Bazzana said on the beer shower. "There was a lot of beer coming over my head. So I didn't really see, but I'm sure they got a bit of everything."

The victory now marks three-straight wins for a team that had dropped three-straight, from Sunday through Tuesday. While the year has seen many ups and downs, dry spells and hot streaks, Bazzana has been a nice jolt to the Guardians on both sides of the ball.

Just last week, Vogt had said that one of the main reasons the Guardians brought him up to the big leagues was to bring a bit of a spark to the lineup. Before he arrived in Cleveland, the team was lacking a bit of energy and emotion, both of which Bazzana has provided.

“I think with the way he was swinging the bat in Triple-A, and with the need on the team, we kind of need a little jolt," Vogt said back on April 28. "I think we have a lot of people working and evaluating and doing those kinds of things and it was a consensus that it was time.”

Since being called up, the Australian has slowly settled in.

Over his last seven games, he has six hits, one home run and five walks drawn, posting a total of four RBI. His swing has gotten sharper, his eye has felt keener and his overall comfort level has seemingly grown.

His aggression on the base paths, though, above everything else, has been one of the biggest bumps for Cleveland. He has six stolen bags over the last six games, with two games with at least two steals, bumping him up to the second most on the team.

"I try to be the best I can in every part of the game," Bazzana said. "And when there's good opportunities to run, I'm going to take them. I'm just trying to be athletic and the healthiest out there everyday version of myself.

"I can take advantage of good times to run like that."

The Guardians and Twins are back in action on Saturday, with the first pitch slated for 6:10 p.m. EST. Bazzana will look again to make his impact known, especially against a division foe.

"Yeah, he's been pushing the pace since he's gotten here," Vogt said about Bazzana's ability to influence the game. "He looks comfortable. He looks like he belongs."