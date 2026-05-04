The Glue Guy: How Austin Hedges Became the Backbone of the Guardians — Part 2

This is Part 2 of a three-part series, releasing every two days, highlighting the career of Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, whose value to the clubhouse is at an all-time high. If you are interested in reading Part 1, click HERE.

On August 31, 2020, 27-year-old catcher Austin Hedges was traded from the San Diego Padres to the Cleveland Indians in a deal that centered around Cleveland's pitcher Mike Clevinger.

At the time, Hedges was struggling at the plate.

He was coming off a 2019 season that saw him bat just .176 across nearly 350 at-bats, good enough for a -0.8 bWAR. He was a brick wall behind home plate, throwing out 33% of base stealers and was worth 28.2 fielding runs above average, but when at it, there were obviously inconsistencies present.

And because of that, the Padres decided to cut their ties with a player who had been with the team since 2011.

"The first time I got traded, I was not expecting it, and it was gut-wrenching," Hedges said in a 2025 interview with the Akron Beacon Journal. "It ended up being the greatest thing that's ever happened to me. … I lived in San Diego, got traded to Cleveland, hardly ever been to Cleveland, so there were two completely different [situations] and both ended up working out really well for me.

"It's difficult to just move your family, [a] new group of guys, you've got to learn the coaching staff. Being traded is very difficult. The only thing you can hope for is that it's to a good place."

But while some players may get into their heads, dwelling on the fact that their entire lives were disrupted, Hedges took a deep breath and made it his mission to fully embrace the new situation he was dealt.

It wasn't like he was the only catcher on the roster, making it an even more difficult situation. He was competing against Roberto Pérez and Sandy León for time.

As a non-veteran at the time, unlike in the present, he was low on the totem pole, which was something he actually welcomed. He wasn’t afraid of limited opportunities, but instead focused on controlling what he was given and putting his teammates in the best possible position to succeed.

“I want every aspect to be clean, under control,” Hedges said back in September 2020. “From blocking, throwing, receiving, really all of the above. I’m just trying to be the whole package. There are some things that might stand out. I’ve been great at receiving and everything like that, but I don’t necessarily take that more serious than any other aspect. I want them all to be as good as possible.

"But the number one priority is the [pitching] staff. Just calling a good game and making sure that relationship is we’re on the same page.”

Sep 30, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Austin Hedges (17) celebrates with relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) after the win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

That type of mentality, which was flashed right after being traded to Cleveland, was something that has never seemed to waver. Even in the present day, he is one of the most vocal supporters of the Guardians' pitching staff.

After 2020 concluded, Hedges entered the 2021 and 2022 campaigns as the No. 2 option in Cleveland's catching room. He suited up for a total of 193 out of 324 regular-season outings. During his time out on the diamond, he slashed an average of .171/.231/.278 for an OPS of .508.

In 2022, he put up a league-worst offensive production at a 42 wRC+.

Pointed out by Covering The Corner's Blake Ruane back during that campaign, "In eight big league seasons, he has yet to finish with a WRC+ better than 90. His batting average has finished above the Mendoza line in only two of those eight seasons. He is what he is at this point... Among catchers who logged at least 300 plate appearances, he ranked 29th in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and wRC+."

Those numbers didn't positively draw eyes, but rather put a big red "x" over his name. Teams would target him when he was in the lineup, realizing that he was a relatively easy out to grab.

And although his defensive value was through the roof, ranking in the top percentile of the league in several advanced catching metrics, Cleveland’s front office ultimately couldn’t justify offering him another contract.

They allowed him to become a free agent after the 2022 campaign concluded, effectively signaling the organization’s shift toward the younger potential of catcher Bo Naylor in the near future.

Leaving For the First Time

At approximately 6:44 p.m. EST, on Dec. 17, 2022, Hedges' time in Cleveland came to a close.

He signed a $5 million deal to join the Pittsburgh Pirates just days after the Guardians signed former Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino. He was brought in to take over the starting role at catcher as Naylor got up to speed, which ultimately pushed Hedges further out the door.

Hedges to Pirates. $5M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 17, 2022

He would go on to play with the Pirates for a good bit of the 2023 season, suiting up for 65 games. Appearing at the plate 187 times, Hedges batted .180 with a .230 slugging percentage, which held back the team's offense.

Yet again, though, he was a reliable, almost impenetrable presence defensively behind the plate, which made him hard to leave out of the lineup. He meshed well with pitchers, framed pitches effectively, called the game with confidence, and, on top of it all, consistently threw out baserunners.

But like Cleveland, Pittsburgh had a youngster in line whose timeline advanced quickly.

Then-23-year-old Endy Rodríguez was set to be the mainstay behind the plate. So, the Pirates’ front office ultimately chose to move on, following a similar approach to the Guardians.

They dealt him to the Texas Rangers on August 1, 2023, in exchange for international bonus pool money. Looking back, it feels like a slight toward Hedges, whose defensive and leadership value was far higher than what it appeared they recognized.

We have traded C Austin Hedges to the Rangers in exchange for international cap space.



In exchange, we will receive additional capacity in our 2023-2024 International Signing Bonus Pool. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 1, 2023

The Rangers were gearing up for a run towards a World Series title, with Hedges expected to play a big role in the team's success, primarily due to injury plaguing All-Star catcher Jonah Heim.

"We felt like getting Austin was a way to provide more protection at a very important position as we play meaningful games down the stretch," then-Rangers general manager Chris Young, who is now the team's President of Baseball Operations, said.

While the Pirates seemingly ignored his impact, the Rangers knew he could be a staple for the team.

“It's certainly something we value immensely,” Young said of Hedges’ defense back in late 2023. “We've been very fortunate that both Jonah and Mitch have been very good in that regard. Our catchers coach, Bobby Wilson, does a great job with these guys, and certainly, Austin will make us even better there. It's not the sole reason we targeted Austin.

"He's an experienced veteran player who's been in playoff environments and knows what it takes. He will add a level of leadership and comfort to a pitching staff that will hopefully serve him well.”

Hedges joined the team when they were 61-46 on the year, 15 games above .500. Through the last few weeks of the season, he was able to help guide them in a limited fashion to 29 more wins and just 16 losses.

When he was out on the diamond in the regular season, the Rangers lost just eight times.

He didn't end up playing much throughout the Rangers' playoff run and into their World Series appearances, due to Heim's return from injury and Mitch Garver's showing at the plate, but his post-victory quote summed up how his positive locker room mentality was an anchor for the team through thick and thin.

Nov 3, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Austin Hedges (11) during the World Series championship parade at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"We've just got obsessed dudes that are obsessed with their work, that are obsessed with winning, that are just obsessed with the day-to-day," said Hedges in a post-World Series interview. "I think that's what baseball's all about. It's the day-to-day. We play 162 games plus another whatever in the playoffs, plus spring training. If you don't love showing up to the field every day with the boys, then it's not going to go well.

"But when you truly look forward to it and you have a group of guys you look forward to seeing, those things happen. If you don't have that obsession, you might as well not even write those things down."

Hedges, now known as “Hedgie” in Cleveland’s clubhouse, had become a champion. He had done what just under 25% of active MLB players had accomplished following the 2024 season: reached the pinnacle of baseball.

After learning what it was like to be away from The Land for a campaign, bouncing from the Pirates to the Rangers, and winning a World Series title, he jumped back into free agency.

And from the moment he became available, the Guardians front office and he were in constant contact.

The two sides had to work on the financial side for quite a bit of time, mainly due to Cleveland's inability to have much flexibility. But the front office began to realize that his ability to lead and mentor Naylor was invaluable.

“We felt Austin was a really good complement to Bo,” Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said at the time. “Could also provide some of the other value [with his leadership skills], both while he’s playing and while he’s not.”

The Guardians, who were entering a new chapter in their organization's journey, one centered around youth and potential, brought in the one guy who they felt could make the biggest impact.

“To me, it’s coming home,” Hedges said after signing. “I love Cleveland.”

And now, he's the glue guy the city couldn't imagine living without.

Part 3 of "The Glue Guy" series will release at 5:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, May 6.