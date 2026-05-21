The Guardians Offense, Not Pitching, Is Carrying the Club to First Place

The Cleveland Guardians remain in first place in the American League Central as we start to approach Memorial Day Weekend, one of the first ‘landmarks’ calendar spots in the game.

While their lead is not large, with the surprising and feisty Chicago White Sox only 1.5 games behind, they have their lead for a surprising reason.

The pitching has been fine this year. Nothing great and nothing terrible. It has been their offense that has gotten the job done, especially since the arrival of a certain rookie from the minor leagues.

The Arrival of Travis Bazzana

Travis Bazzana got the call-up to the majors back on April 28th. Since April 29th, the team has averaged 5.4 runs per game with a .347 On-Base Percentage, and the team has a 13-6 record. While Bazzana got off to a relatively slow start, it is no coincidence that these numbers intersect as they do.

This is the best Cleveland offense in years.

Since April 29 (19 games):

13-6 record

The Guardians have a .347 OBP

They're averaging 5.4 runs per game. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 20, 2026

The Guardians’ current streak of winning 7 of their last 8 games can largely be attributed to the explosion of Bazzana’s offense. He has 13 hits, 3 runs, a home run, and five RBI during this stretch. His average increased from .194 before this stretch to .299. His OPS went from .674 to .830.

It is clear that adding a dynamic bat to the lineup, along with Jose Ramirez and Chase DeLauter, has been massive for this team. The starters and bullpen have had a few struggles along the way, but Cleveland has just outscored the opposition.

Fans were up in arms with the lack of additions on the offensive end this winter, but the emergence of DeLauter, Angel Martinez, and now Travis Bazzana is making the frugal winter look like a work of genius.

The offense does not circulate around Bazzana, but it is undeniable the impact he has had on this team. On offense, on defense, and in the locker room. He is building relationships and learning how to be a leader from the likes of Jose Ramirez. Bazzana will see some regression eventually, but his impact will last all season long.

Contributions Come From Everywhere

As mentioned, the offensive explosion cannot be attributed solely to Travis Bazzana. Angel Martinez has played a massive role in this offense, especially during this winning stretch.

Martinez has four home runs over the last eight games with eight RBI. That includes a streak of seven straight games with a run driven in for Martinez.

Not many Guardians fans expected this from Brayan Rocchio. He is batting .282 with a .773 OPS and 27 RBI. He has also walked 18 times and stolen 8 bases. Not to mention the defense he brings to the table and the chemistry he is building with Travis Bazzana up the middle.

Rocchio’s best offensive output was his rookie year in 2023, when he batted .247 in 23 games. His best WAR was in 2024 at 1.8. He is already at a 1.5 WAR through just 48 games.

Rocchio was someone the organization has been high on, and their patience has seemingly paid off. He is benefiting from a stronger lineup and a partner up the middle he can trust. Whether or not Rocchio can keep his average near .280 for the whole season remains to be seen, but if it is even remotely close, that is a dangerous weapon to have at the bottom of the lineup to turn it over to the power hitters up top.

The Guardians are not world beaters by any stretch, but they are the only team in the AL Central with a positive run differential and have scored more runs this year than the likes of the Blue Jays, Athletics, Mariners, Phillies, and Padres.

For a team built on pitching, having your team surprise with this powerful, strong offense is a wonderful surprise. If they can come together and work in unison, this Guardians team will be extremely dangerous the rest of this season and into October.