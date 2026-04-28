These 3 Things Helped Make Travis Bazzana Ready for His MLB Debut

For months, one question continued to be asked: "When will Travis Bazzana make his MLB debut?"

And finally, the answer is known.

On Tuesday, April 28, the Cleveland Guardians officially promoted the 23-year-old to the major league roster to make his debut at Progressive Field that night against the Tampa Bay Rays. With the Guardians dropping numerous games recently, falling to 15-15 on the campaign, bringing up a player like Bazzana, who has been performing really well, may be able to spark this team out of a rut.

Bazzana joins the team with 24 games of Triple-A action underneath his belt this season, slashing .287/.422/.511 for an OPS of .933 with 11 doubles, two triples and two home runs.

With that type of recent efficiency at the plate and a lack of productivity at second base at the major league level, it became hard to argue that he didn't deserve a chance to suit up and sport the navy blue and red.

Here are three characteristics of Bazzana's game that led to him being given a pre-May call-up to the big leagues:

His Keen Eye

Throughout his entire baseball career, Bazzana has been praised for his ability to keep his bat on his shoulder and avoid swinging at troubling pitches.

When making the jump from Oregon State to the lower levels of the minor league system, there was a bit of concern that he would become antsy at the plate and start creating self-inflicted wounds.

But fortunately, he hasn't ever really chased too much throughout the past two or so years of minor league action.

In 2024, he drew 17 walks to 31 strikeouts in 27 games played with the High-A Lake County Captains. While that was a relatively higher clip than he would've liked to see, his next stop in Double-A Akron in 2025 caused slightly more concern. He struck out 55 times to 29 walks.

For many players, that could cause them to spiral and overthink their approach at the plate, but not for Bazzana.

He ended up making the jump to Triple-A, where his efficiency at the plate did a near 180-degree flip. Across 50 games in Columbus, he posted an impressive 50-walk to 57-strikeout rate, which is his best across all levels outside of college ball.

Plate discipline will end up playing a major role in his productivity at the major league level, especially early on.

Growth in Power

Over the last few series in Triple-A, Bazzana's power has taken a big leap.

The last home run that he hit with the Clippers came in a road matchup against the Buffalo Bison, with him smacking a 110.1 mph shot at a 22-degree launch angle. That ball barely got up in the air, but the contact he had with it sent it the distance.

Just two games later, Bazzana knocked two doubles against the Bison again, with both being over 100 mph.

When the campaign began, he wasn't squaring up the ball well and getting through on his swings enough to generate much power.

But now, it seems like his bat is as good as it has been since being selected by Cleveland back in 2024, making it a perfect time for the front office to capitalize on his current bat confidence.

Fiery and Enthusiastic Love for the Game

It’s not hard to imagine that most professional ballplayers love taking the field every day, but Bazzana’s smile and demeanor when he talks about the game make it clear his passion is on another level.

That love for baseball has fueled tremendous success throughout his career.

"I had thought about it and dreamt about it as long as I can remember... I mean five, six years old," Bazzana said in response to being asked about his love for baseball. "I was in the computer room, when I was maybe six to eight, having a tab of MLB.com and watching the daily highlights... It was just something I had always thought about."

Now, after less than two years of being in the minor leagues, the native of Hornsby, Australia will have a chance to kick off his big league career.

"I can't wait to just run out there," Bazzana said. "I am fired up."

The Guardians and Rays clash at 6:10 p.m. EST for game two of the series. Cleveland will look to jump back into the win column with Bazzana in the lineup.