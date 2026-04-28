Moment of Truth for Travis Bazzana: Guardians Call Up Former No. 1 Pick for MLB Debut

The Cleveland Guardians have decided that there's no more time to wait.

Following a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays to open a three-game set, dropping the Guardians to 15-15 on the campaign, the front office is shaking up the roster a bit.

On Monday, April 27, the Guardians officially announced that former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft, Travis Bazzana, would be called up and make his major league debut. With the move coming on Monday night, it is expected that the highly-touted infield prospect could suit up for the major league squad on Tuesday night in a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bazzana has been quietly churning out an impressive start to the 2026 season at the minor league level, slashing .287/.422/.511 for an OPS of .933. He has 11 doubles, two triples and two home runs, all while producing composed appearances at the plate, drawing 21 walks.

His most recent home run, and what may be his last in Triple-A this season, came off the bat at a whopping 110.1 mph in a matchup against the Buffalo Bisons.

And now, after countless weeks of speculation and fans calling for it, the native of Hornsby, Australia, will get his chance to showcase what made him such an intriguing player coming out of college.

Bazzana's Path Through the Minors

The 23-year-old hasn't been down in the minors for very long, especially in Triple-A Columbus.

He's only played 50 games in Triple-A, 51 games in Double-A, 27 games in High-A and seven games in rookie ball, bringing him to a total of 135 minor league games. That's a very small sample size for a player to have before making their major league debut, but Cleveland's front office trusts that he is prepared enough.

Before the Cleveland Guardians' series finale against the Baltimore Orioles just over a week ago on Sunday, April 19, the team's president of baseball operations, Chris Antonetti, was asked to provide an update on Bazzana.

"I think he's continuing to progress and build consistency with his at-bats and make progress on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively," Antonetti said. "Last night [Saturday], he had another good game with two extra base hits, hit his first home run.

"...Actually, both those balls he drove out the other way. One was off the wall. I think the home run was left field. So he's making good progress."

Well, with Bazzana's play only getting better over the last few weeks and the progress looking good enough, it seems there couldn't be a better time for them to give him the nod.

The Guardians and Rays will clash at 6:10 p.m. EST for what could potentially be Bazzana's debut at Progressive Field.