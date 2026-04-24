Travis Bazzana’s Recent Surge Puts Big-League Debut Squarely on the Horizon

It's beginning to look like Travis Bazzana will end up in the big leagues this season.

On Thursday, April 23, the Cleveland Guardians' Triple-A club, the Columbus Clippers, took on Buffalo for a mid-week contest. In the matchup, the Clippers fell, 6-5; however, Bazzana was one of the bright spots for the team. He ended up smacking his second home run of the year, bringing his extra-base hit total up to 13 while his slugging percentage has grown to an impressive clip of .500.

His home run shot came off the bat at an incredible hard 110.1 mph, which was his second hardest hit of the year.

And just a few weeks ago, it felt like nearly everyone was writing him off as a bust.

Now, there's a realistic scenario where Bazzana ends up making the jump to the majors in the coming months, giving him a real shot at becoming the Guardians' next staple at second base.

Recent Play at the Plate

In April, Bazzana has really turned a new leaf.

He has only not reached base in one game, coming back on the 9th of the month. Outside of that one showing, he has been incredibly efficient at getting on base and swinging with a bit of power. Across that span, he has a slashing line of .301/.414/.521 for an OPS of .934. He has 22 hits, eight doubles, one triple and one home run for five RBI. He has also stolen seven bases and drawn 14 walks.

Each of his numbers show drastic signs of growth, not only from the first few games of the year, but from how he left Triple-A last year.

Many were concerned that he was swinging and missing too often, and his power was few and far between. However, many of those doubts have been put to rest.

Over his last five games, the 23-year-old from Hornsby, Australia, has five hits, one double and two home runs, all while drawing a remarkable seven walks. He actually had a game, back on the 21st, where he drew three in five plate appearances.

The best part is that Bazzana isn't just hitting to hit or walking to walk, he's doing it all when innings and the game are on the line.

With either two outs or runners in scoring position, Bazzana has five hits, one double, three RBI and four walks. He is batting .227 in these types of situations across 26 plate appearances.

The Timeline Moving Forward

According to MLB.com and the MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo, there is an underlying belief that Bazzana could end up in the big leagues as soon as May 1. While that is a somewhat lofty jump to the bigs, mainly because it would be in just about a week's time, it is also hard to see Cleveland not give Milan Tolentino a shot first.

Tolentino, like Bazzana, has had a great start to the campaign.

He is slashing .269/.367/.590 for an OPS of .956. The only thing he is really doing better than Bazzana is hitting the home run ball, as he has six on the year. Outside of that, though, both players' numbers are very similar.

Cleveland's front office may be more inclined to bring up Tolentino first, like they did Brito, to see if they can show that they deserve a spot playing at Progressive Field before the long-term option in Bazzana comes up.

Like displayed across the league, a highly-touted prospect like Bazzana could come up and struggle for two seasons before a front office even considers moving on from them. Whereas a prospect like Juan Brito or Tolentino only has a short leash until the front office decides to cut ties, mainly based on investment.

In all likelihood, the Guardians are going to probably start considering a Bazzana call-up later in the summer, especially if he can build off his April consistency.