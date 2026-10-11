This One Mindset Change Defined Guardians ALDS Game 5 Win

The Cleveland Guardians completed the comeback in the ALDS down two games to none to win the series on a three-game win streak against the Chicago White Sox.

What better place to advance to the ALCS after a monumental comeback than at home in front of a rowdy Cleveland crowd at Progressive Field. From the very start, the fans and the players had a much more noticeable energy than before, which was put on display in the game.

That momentum and belief carried over into Cleveland’s performance on the field as well, and it was clear the Guardians were willing to do just about anything to get the win to advance.

Whether it was Jose Ramirez’s one-of-one out of the zone swing for a huge home run, or Cleveland’s pitching staff relentlessly attacking Chicago’s weaknesses at the plate. The Guardians had this game taken over in every way early on.

One player decided to exploit the White Sox’s greediness at the plate, especially first baseman Munetaka Murakami, which was apparent after Cleveland threw 19 strikeouts against them in Game 3.

Why have a plan when they had all of the momentum and energy on their side

Guardians' reliever Erik Sabrowski had a plan in place for when he came in to pitch against Murakami; which was ultimately abandoned in respect to his trust in his pitching.

Sabrowski asked about the plan when he came in to face Murakami



"I think I threw our plan out the window and said, 'F*** it, I'm gonna throw you fastballs.'” https://t.co/hOob429iM2 — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) October 11, 2026

That speaks to the type of team the Guardians have, as they all believe in one another and have one another's backs. They don’t get on each other for having down moments, instead they lift one another up and show support to get it right the next time.

Sabrowski had struggled mightily in his first few appearances of the ALDS against the White Sox, most notably his bases loaded walk on a hit by pitch he threw. But again, the momentum had swung fully in Cleveland’s favor, and Sabrowski used that to his advantage.

“I think I threw our plan out the window and said, ‘f*** it, I’m going to throw you fastballs’”, Sabrowski said. He adjusted his game from his previous appearances and figured out that Chicago would bite on those fastballs more often than not.

Oct 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Erik Sabrowski (62) delivers a pitch during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game five of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The mindset of belief in not just one another, but oneself is the story of this Guardians comeback. With their backs against the wall, and having to travel to a hostile opposing stadium for two games, Cleveland endured the conditions and left it all out on the field each game.

That’s the type of mentality a championship worthy team needs to have; utmost belief in both them and each other to come through when they’re needed.

This team is built to hang with the best, and they’ll have their chance to prove that against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST from Tropicana Field.